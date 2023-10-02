Live updates: Trump's New York fraud trial begins

Trump says he'll be in court to 'fight for my name and reputation'

Trump said he will be in court in New York for the start of his civil fraud trial in a post on his Truth Social platform last night.

He also took aim at James, who brought the $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his company, and Engoron, who will decide the case.

“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on ‘getting Trump,’ and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me,” Trump wrote.