Live updates: Trump's New York fraud trial begins

What to know about Trump's fraud trial
- A $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump, his company and two of his adult sons is set to go to trial today.
- The case, which could last almost three months, will be decided by Judge Arthur Engoron.
- Trump plans to make an appearance in court today and tomorrow, two people briefed on the matter told NBC News last week.
- The judge last week ruled that Trump and his associates for years committed acts of fraud, including both overestimating and underestimating his net worth by billions for his own benefit.
Trump says he'll be in court to 'fight for my name and reputation'
Trump said he will be in court in New York for the start of his civil fraud trial in a post on his Truth Social platform last night.
He also took aim at James, who brought the $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his company, and Engoron, who will decide the case.
“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on ‘getting Trump,’ and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me,” Trump wrote.
N.Y. judge ruled Trump committed fraud and lied about net worth for years
A New York judge ruled in the state attorney general’s $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his company last week that the former president committed repeated acts of fraud for years.
According to the ruling, which allowed the civil trial to begin this week, Trump lied to banks and insurers by both overvaluing and undervaluing his assets when it was to his benefit, while exaggerating his net worth to the tune of billions of dollars.
In his 35-page ruling, Engoron said Trump continually lied on his financial statements and was able to get favorable loan terms and lower insurance premiums as a result. Trump’s legal arguments defending the statements are based in “a fantasy world, not the real world,” he wrote.
Trump civil fraud trial gets underway in New York
A $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general’s office against Trump, his company and two of his adult children is set to go to trial today in a case that could have widespread implications for the former president’s businesses.
The no-jury trial in Manhattan is expected to last about three months, concluding by Dec. 22, and will be decided by Engoron.
The ruling, which allowed the case to go to trial this week, will also have practical repercussions for Trump’s numerous limited liability companies, or LLCs. The judge’s order set in motion a dissolution process for entities like Trump Organization LLC, which has helped expand the Trump brand over the years.