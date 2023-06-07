Live updates: Witness appears in Florida in Trump classified documents investigation

What was Taylor Budowich doing for Trump Budowich served in an all-encompassing role for the former president, traveling with him and serving as his spokesman before Trump formally launched his 2024 bid for president. At that point, Budowich officially announced that he’d be at the helm of the Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc., which, at the time, had a budget of more than $100 million. Share this -





Taylor Budowich gave public statements about Trump's handling of documents As a spokesman for the former president and his PAC, Taylor Budowich also provided public statements to news outlets in response to questions about the special counsel's investigation of the documents, potentially making him an important witness. In at least one example, The Washington Post quoted him in an article on October 12, 2022, in which he declined to offer detailed responses to questions but provided a statement. Prosecutors are likely to question him today about how he received information about Trump's retention of classified documents and anything he knows about the movement of boxes.





D.C. chief judge says court is 'all geared up' Chief Judge Jeb Boasberg just told the reporters at the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse: "Everyone is all geared up this week, but I'm not sure this is the week to be all geared up. We'll see." Boasberg has been responsible for ruling on recent disputes that have arisen out of the grand jury in Washington.





Taylor Budowich, former Trump spokesman, appears at Florida courthouse Taylor Budowich, a former spokesman for Trump who also worked for the former president's super PAC, appeared at the Wilkes D. Ferguson Jr Courthouse in Miami. Budowich was spotted with his attorney walking into the courthouse.





