Live updates: Witness appears in Florida in Trump classified documents investigation

The latest news on the investigation of Donald Trump's handling of classified documents
- A federal grand jury in Florida is meeting in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
- The Florida grand jury is in addition to a separate panel that was convened in Washington, D.C., and has also heard testimony from witnesses but appeared to take a hiatus the last few weeks.
- Trump's handling of classified documents came under FBI investigation last year when the National Archives alerted the agency that government documents the former president had returned after being out of office for about a year included 184 that were marked as classified. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
What was Taylor Budowich doing for Trump
Budowich served in an all-encompassing role for the former president, traveling with him and serving as his spokesman before Trump formally launched his 2024 bid for president. At that point, Budowich officially announced that he’d be at the helm of the Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc., which, at the time, had a budget of more than $100 million.
Taylor Budowich gave public statements about Trump's handling of documents
As a spokesman for the former president and his PAC, Taylor Budowich also provided public statements to news outlets in response to questions about the special counsel’s investigation of the documents, potentially making him an important witness.
In at least one example, The Washington Post quoted him in an article on October 12, 2022, in which he declined to offer detailed responses to questions but provided a statement. Prosecutors are likely to question him today about how he received information about Trump’s retention of classified documents and anything he knows about the movement of boxes.
D.C. chief judge says court is 'all geared up'
Chief Judge Jeb Boasberg just told the reporters at the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse: “Everyone is all geared up this week, but I’m not sure this is the week to be all geared up. We’ll see.”
Boasberg has been responsible for ruling on recent disputes that have arisen out of the grand jury in Washington.
Taylor Budowich, former Trump spokesman, appears at Florida courthouse
Taylor Budowich, a former spokesman for Trump who also worked for the former president's super PAC, appeared at the Wilkes D. Ferguson Jr Courthouse in Miami.
Budowich was spotted with his attorney walking into the courthouse.
Dozens of Secret Service agents have been subpoenaed or appeared before grand jury in Trump docs probe
About two dozen Secret Service agents have been subpoenaed or have appeared before a federal grand jury in Washington that’s looking into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Tuesday.
The sources said prosecutors have interviewed agents assigned to Trump’s security detail at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, about 24 of whom have been asked to testify before the grand jury. All complied, the sources said.
The testimony occurred in the “past few months,” meaning not recently, since the grand jury has been on hiatus, the sources said.