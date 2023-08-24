Trump to be arrested in Georgia after last week's indictment: Live updates

The latest on arrests in the Fulton County election interference case
- Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender today at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
- The Fulton County Sheriff's Office plans to release a mug shot of Trump after he's booked.
- Many of Trump's 18 co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani, have already surrendered in the election interference case.
- A federal judge yesterday denied requests by two defendants — Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark — to delay their arrests. All defendants face a deadline for noon tomorrow to voluntarily surrender.
Trump hires new Georgia lawyer
Trump has replaced attorney Drew Findling and will use attorney Steven Sadow to handle his arrest and processing today in Atlanta, a source with direct knowledge of the matter tells NBC News.
Findling could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sadow confirmed he is now representing Trump in a statement
“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case," he said in the statement. "The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him, we look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”
Giuliani booked and released on $150,000 bond
Rudy Giuliani, a Trump lawyer who championed the former president’s bogus election fraud claims, turned himself in to authorities in Georgia yesterday to face racketeering charges alleging he meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election.
He was booked at the Fulton County Jail in the midafternoon. A judge signed off on a $150,000 bond agreement Giuliani’s lawyers worked out with prosecutors.
Giuliani was indignant about the charges as he left the jail, telling a crush of reporters that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution ever when this case is dismissed.”