Trump to be arrested in Georgia after last week's indictment: Live updates

Trump hires new Georgia lawyer

Trump has replaced attorney Drew Findling and will use attorney Steven Sadow to handle his arrest and processing today in Atlanta, a source with direct knowledge of the matter tells NBC News.

Findling could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sadow confirmed he is now representing Trump in a statement

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case," he said in the statement. "The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him, we look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”