Blinken: NATO counterparts don't seem concerned about Trump's arraignment Secretary of State Antony Blinken has provided some insight into how Trump's arrest is playing out among leaders abroad. During a press conference in Brussels today, Blinken insisted that the former president's arrest was not a topic of discussion with his NATO counterparts this week, nor has it caused them to question the long-term reliability of the U.S. "As you know, well, I don't do politics," Blinken said. "I can tell you, though, that the question you raised about the proceedings in New York actually did not come up in my conversations with NATO colleagues, nor did I get questions about the durability of our approach. I think people are very focused on what we're actually doing."





AOC slams Trump for 'publicly intimidating' judge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused Trump of "pointing a spotlight" on Judge Juan Merchan and his family and exposing them to violence. Trump has come under fire from Democrats for publicly deriding Merchan as "Trump Hating" and posting about his daughter's reported campaign-related work. "He is publicly intimidating a judge and pointing a spotlight on their family to his supporters — many of whom have admitted in court to committing violence in his name," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet that included an excerpt of Trump's speech last night at Mar-a-Lago. She continued, "He knows what he's doing."





Trump case information added to N.Y. Courts site Trump's docket sheet was added to the publicly available New York State Court System site. The site includes information about Trump's lawyers, the charges against him and his next court date.





Stormy Daniels ordered to pay nearly $122,000 in Trump legal fees Stormy Daniels should pay nearly $122,000 of Trump's legal fees in connection with a defamation suit she filed and lost against the former president, an appeals court ruled yesterday. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California sided with Trump in his effort to get Daniels to pay additional legal fees from the defamation suit. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump for defamation in 2018 after he dismissed her allegations of being threatened to keep quiet about her affair with him. Trump at the time called her claims a "total con job." A judge tossed out the case and Daniels was later ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in legal fees to Trump's attorneys. The appeals court ruled yesterday that Trump's attorneys "reasonably spent the requested 183.35 hours preparing a motion to dismiss, a reply to the opposition to the motion, two extension motions, the answering brief, and the fee application."





Rep. Comer says local prosecutors want to 'go after the Bidens' Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said he took two calls yesterday from county attorneys who want to "go after the Bidens" in the wake of Trump's indictment. In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" today, he suggested Democrats might soon face retaliation for arresting Trump. "They want to know if there are ways they can go after the Bidens now," Comer said. He said about Democrats, "They've opened up a can of worms, they've set precedents now that we can't go back on."





Tacopina defends Trump's attacks on Judge Merchan and his family Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina defended his client's swipes at Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the former president's criminal case, during an interview on "TODAY." Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago residence last night, Trump referred to Merchan and his family as "a Trump-hating judge with the Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris." Hours earlier, Merchan told Trump and potential witnesses to refrain from statements that could potentially incite violence. Pressed by "TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on whether he advised Trump to "knock it off," Tacopina said that Trump "has not done anything to try to incite violence" and that the former president simply "stated a fact that was written in the Daily Mail" about the judge's daughter — reporting that NBC News has not independently verified. "I mean, that's a relevant factor. It's not an attack on the judge or certainly his family," he said. "No one is suggesting that anything should happen to the judge or his family and President Trump's comments did not in any way, shape or form incite violence."





Tacopina says he doesn't think case can survive legal challenges Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina told "TODAY" he doesn't think the case would make it to a jury. "This case is going to fall on its merits, on legal challenges, well before we get to a jury, if we get to a jury."





Trump was on the stump From NBC News' First Read: One thing is clear — former President Donald Trump's legal woes and his presidential campaign have become fused together. That's the message Trump himself sent during his address last night at Mar-a-Lago. "They can't beat us at the ballot box, so they try to beat us through the law," he said. Relitigating his lies about the 2020 election, criticizing President Joe Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal and the economy, questioning the merits of his impeachment — Trump delivered a modified stump speech, spending almost as much time railing on the other investigations he faces as the one that led to his arraignment yesterday. Read the full story here.





Trump calls for defunding FBI and DOJ, claiming Democrats have 'weaponized' law enforcement Trump urged congressional Republicans to defund the FBI and the Justice Department, which he claimed had been "weaponized" by Democrats, in an early morning post on his Truth Social site. After yesterday's arrest in New York, Trump remains under investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, who is part of the Justice Department. Smith has called witnesses before a Washington, D.C., grand jury to testify about Trump's role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election and, separately, about classified documents found at his Florida home. Trump did not provide evidence for his claims that Democrats had weaponized law enforcement.





Discovery, motions and then perhaps a trial are ahead for Trump The People of New York v. Donald Trump is only just beginning. After yesterday's arraignment, the legal process that unfolds could take months, if not much longer. Here's what to expect next. Within 15 days of arraignment, the prosecution must turn over all the evidence gathered as part of the investigation, known as "discovery," to the defense team. That includes the minutes from the grand jury process, the testimony from every witness, law enforcement notes of anyone interviewed, every exhibit put in front of the grand jury to substantiate the charges in the indictment and other records prosecutors obtained through subpoenas (think telephone records, tapes, things of that nature). Trump's defense team has already said it will quickly file motions in court to get the case dismissed before it ever reaches a jury. Trump himself has already floated the idea of filing a motion to transfer the case out of Manhattan, although motions to transfer venue are rarely granted; the defense team would need to convince the judge that Trump can't get a fair trial in the city because of pretrial publicity. Read the full story here.





Trump's historic arrest is just another day downtown for this 44-year courthouse newsstand vendor The city was still waking up when the slender man in a green jacket showed up at his spot in downtown Manhattan. He barely glanced at the police barricades, the television camera crews, the police officers on the street corners. They were here, outside the courthouse at 100 Centre St., for a historic event: the arrest and arraignment of a former president. Abul Kalam Azad was just up the block, getting ready to sell newspapers, candy and lottery tickets. For him, one of the city's last newsstand vendors, it was just another Tuesday. "I've seen a lot of things," said Azad, 70, as he placed bags of potato chips outside his stand just after 7 a.m. "Almost 45 years. Every day. Same place." Read the full story here.





