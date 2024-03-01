Live updates: Hearing for Trump classified documents case starts in Florida

Here's the latest on Trump's criminal trials:
- Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a scheduling hearing in Florida for his criminal trial on charges that he mishandled classified documents and national security secrets. At the hearing, Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, could set a date for the trial or choose to delay the case.
- Prosecutors proposed a July 8 start date for the Florida trial, while Trump's lawyers suggested he stand trial Aug. 12. The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
- Meanwhile, closing arguments are set to begin in the afternoon in the hearing on misconduct allegations against Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis. The arguments are expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
- Willis, who is prosecuting the Georgia election interference case against Trump, has acknowledged that she had a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade but denied that it was improper.
- Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in all four cases.
Nikki Haley calls for all Trump legal cases to be ‘dealt with’ before November
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said that all of former President Donald Trump‘s legal cases should be “dealt with” before the presidential election.
“I think all of the cases should be dealt with before November,” Haley said yesterday in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press“ moderator Kristen Welker in Falls Church, Virginia, where voters will cast their primary ballots Tuesday.
“We need to know what’s going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don’t think any of it’s going to get heard,” she continued.
Haley spoke a day after the Supreme Court agreed to decide whether Trump could claim presidential immunity in response to criminal charges. It could take months for the high court to reach a decision, pushing back the potential timeline for his election interference trial.
“I just think a president has to live according to the laws, too. You don’t get complete immunity,” she said, addressing the Supreme Court’s decision to take the case. She added that presidents should not get “free rein to do whatever they want to do.”
Highlights from the documents case so far
- Trump, his aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos Oliveira were charged last summer in a superseding indictment in the case by special counsel Jack Smith. They also pleaded not guilty.
- Trump is facing 40 criminal charges in the case, including willful retention of national defense information, false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and corruptly concealing documents.
- Lawyers for the former president recently filed motions to get the case tossed, citing Trump's claims of presidential immunity even though the alleged crimes happened after he served in the White House.
- Federal officials from a U.S. attorney's office were recently investigating online threats that a potential government witness in the case received.
Judge to hold critical hearing that could postpone trial in Trump classified documents case
The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case against Trump will hold a key hearing in Florida today as she considers pushing back the trial date of May 20.
The hearing is set to begin in Fort Pierce at 10 a.m. ET and should last most of the day. The judge, Aileen Cannon, has left several issues about how to proceed with the documents case unresolved. Trump is expected to attend the hearing.
In filings last night that had been requested by Cannon, special counsel Jack Smith’s office suggested pushing the trial back to July 8, while Trump’s lawyers proposed an Aug. 12 start date. Trump’s attorneys also made clear that they believe the trial should be pushed back until after November’s election.
“As the leading candidate in the 2024 election, President Trump strongly asserts that a fair trial cannot be conducted this year in a manner consistent with the Constitution, which affords President Trump a Sixth Amendment right to be present and to participate in these proceedings” and “a First Amendment right that he shares with the American people to engage in campaign speech,” they wrote.
Both sides also submitted a lengthy joint proposal for a questionnaire for potential jurors, but there were some areas among the 99 questions where they did not agree, including how long the trial will take. Smith’s office estimated four to six weeks, while Trump’s team put it at eight to 10 weeks. Smith’s team also wants to ask potential jurors if they believe the 2020 election was stolen; Trump’s side wants to know whether they voted that year.