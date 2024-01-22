Live updates: Trump could testify in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

What to know about the E. Jean Carroll defamation case
- Former President Donald Trump could testify today in the trial over damages sought by writer E. Jean Carroll for defamation.
- Carroll alleges Trump raped her in a New York City department store dressing room in 1996 and then defamed her by calling her accusations a financially motivated hoax. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan is presiding over the trial.
- Trump is one of only two defense witnesses listed in the trial and has said he plans to testify. Carroll is expected to wrap up her case by this afternoon.
- This is the second civil trial involving Carroll and Trump. A jury in the first trial found Trump liable for battery for sexually abusing her and defamation and awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.
Carroll arrives for fourth day of trial
Carroll arrived at the federal courthouse in Manhattan at a little after 8:30 a.m. with her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, for the fourth day of the defamation trial.
Trump has arrived at the courthouse
Trump’s motorcade arrived moments ago at the back garage of the courthouse.
Carroll was on the stand for a second day of testimony in her damages trial.
She faced a cross-examination from Trump’s attorney about her income and public image.
Highlights from the defamation trial so far
The trial has had some tense moments, with Trump and Kaplan butting heads in the courtroom.
Last Wednesday, Carroll's attorney complained the jury could overhear Trump's commentary to his lawyer, prompting Kaplan to ask Trump to take “special care to keep his voice down.”
“Mr. Trump has the right to be present here. That right can be forfeited, and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive” and “if he disregards court orders,” Kaplan told Trump and his lawyer after the jury had left the courtroom.
“Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial. I understand you are very eager for me to do that,” Kaplan said.
“I would love it. I would love it,” Trump responded.
“I know you would, because you just can’t control yourself in this circumstance, apparently. You just can’t,” Kaplan shot back.
“Neither can you,” Trump said.
The damages trial resumes, with the possibility that Trump could take the stand
The damages trial in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit against Donald Trump resumes today, with the former president expected to attend — and possibly testify.
Carroll, who sued Trump for defaming her when he was president by calling her sexual abuse allegations against him “pure fiction” and a “hoax,” is expected to wrap up her case by this afternoon, paving the way for Trump’s defense case to start. He is listed as one of only two defense witnesses and has said he plans to testify.
If he does, it would lead to the unprecedented sight of a former president and the current leading Republican presidential candidate taking the witness stand the day before a crucial primary in New Hampshire. Similar scenes are expected to play out in the coming year, with Trump facing the prospect of up to four criminal trials and other court hearings as he vies to return to the White House.