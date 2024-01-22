Live updates: Trump could testify in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

Carroll arrived at the federal courthouse in Manhattan at a little after 8:30 a.m. with her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, for the fourth day of the defamation trial.

Trump’s motorcade arrived moments ago at the back garage of the courthouse.

She faced a cross-examination from Trump’s attorney about her income and public image.

Carroll was on the stand for a second day of testimony in her damages trial.

Highlights from the defamation trial so far

The trial has had some tense moments, with Trump and Kaplan butting heads in the courtroom.

Last Wednesday, Carroll's attorney complained the jury could overhear Trump's commentary to his lawyer, prompting Kaplan to ask Trump to take “special care to keep his voice down.”

“Mr. Trump has the right to be present here. That right can be forfeited, and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive” and “if he disregards court orders,” Kaplan told Trump and his lawyer after the jury had left the courtroom.

“Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial. I understand you are very eager for me to do that,” Kaplan said.

“I would love it. I would love it,” Trump responded.

“I know you would, because you just can’t control yourself in this circumstance, apparently. You just can’t,” Kaplan shot back.

“Neither can you,” Trump said.