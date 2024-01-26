Trump trial live updates: Closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll case begin

What to know about E. Jean Carroll’s defamation damages case
- A jury found Trump liable last year for sexually abusing Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s and defaming her after she wrote about the incident.
- The current trial focuses only on what damages Trump will have to pay for defaming Carroll. She is seeking at least $10 million in compensatory damages and an unspecified amount in punitive damages. The jury could reach a verdict as early as today.
- Prosecutors and Donald Trump's lawyers concluded testimony Thursday after the former president briefly took the stand and called writer E. Jean Carroll's accusation "false." He is expected to attend the closing arguments in the trial, which is being presided over by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Trump is expected in court for closing arguments as a jury is set to weigh how much money in damages he must pay Carroll for defaming her.
Trump's defense has argued limited evidence of harm
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said yesterday that it can’t be argued that Trump’s statements caused Carroll harm, as opposed to her article in The Cut in which she accused Trump of sexually assaulting her.
Asked by Kaplan if she’s saying there is insufficient evidence of causation, Habba said: “Yes.” She pointed to Carroll’s prior tweets, which she described as being lewd, and claimed Carroll had deleted the exact evidence she now relies on to support her accusation of emotional harm.
Pressed by Kaplan on when the deletion occurred, Habba said it happened the day the article in The Cut came out. When the judge asked if there was a subpoena showing the deletion, Habba said Carroll had acknowledged it.
Carroll arrives at court
E. Jean Carroll arrived to court at just after 8:30a.m. ET for closing arguments at her trial on what damages Trump will have to pay for defaming her. The court is set to convene at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Highlights from Trump's testimony yesterday
Trump testified for just under five minutes after he clashed with the judge in the damages trial in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him.
While the former president was limited in what he could say, he still called Carroll’s accusation “false” — a claim that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered stricken from the record because he had already barred Trump from re-litigating whether he had sexually assaulted Carroll.
Asked whether he stood by his claims in a 2022 deposition in which he called her allegations a “hoax” and a “con job,” Trump said: “100%. Yes.” Asked whether he ever instructed anyone to hurt Carroll, he testified: “No. I just wanted to defend myself, my family and frankly the presidency.” Kaplan ordered everything after the word “no” stricken.
Asked on cross-examination whether this was the first trial involving Carroll that he has attended, Trump answered, “Yes.”