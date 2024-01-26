Trump trial live updates: Closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll case begin

Trump is expected in court for closing arguments as a jury is set to weigh how much money in damages he must pay Carroll for defaming her.

Trump's defense has argued limited evidence of harm

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said yesterday that it can’t be argued that Trump’s statements caused Carroll harm, as opposed to her article in The Cut in which she accused Trump of sexually assaulting her.

Asked by Kaplan if she’s saying there is insufficient evidence of causation, Habba said: “Yes.” She pointed to Carroll’s prior tweets, which she described as being lewd, and claimed Carroll had deleted the exact evidence she now relies on to support her accusation of emotional harm.

Pressed by Kaplan on when the deletion occurred, Habba said it happened the day the article in The Cut came out. When the judge asked if there was a subpoena showing the deletion, Habba said Carroll had acknowledged it.