Trump fraud trial live updates: Don Jr. and Eric Trump to testify today

Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have arrived in court in Manhattan.

The attorney general’s lawsuit describes Eric as being responsible “for all aspects of management and operation of the Trump Organization including new project acquisition, development and construction."

Donald Trump Jr. is set to take the stand again today and continue his testimony. His younger brother Eric Trump is is expected to testify today.

Highlights from Trump Jr.'s testimony so far

The attorney general's financial expert, Michiel McCarty, delivered testimony on the effect of the Trump Organization's valuations that the AG's office said were falsely inflated. During a cross-examination, Trump's counsel attempted to undermine McCarty's calculations.

That was followed by former Trump Organization senior vice president David Orowitz discussing the deal that led to the company’s management of a hotel near the White House.

Later in the day, Donald Trump Jr. took the stand and was asked by the AG's office about real estate-related financial terms. At one point, he told Judge Engoron that he had "no understanding" of certain accounting standards.

Trump Jr. said the company had "relied heavily" on his father's longtime accountant, Donald Bender, for its accounting needs.