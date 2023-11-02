Trump fraud trial live updates: Don Jr. and Eric Trump to testify today

What to know about the Trumps' testimony in the civil fraud trial:
- Today is the second day of testimony from Donald Trump's adult sons in the $250 million civil fraud trial against the former president's family and their company.
- Donald Trump Jr. will take the stand again today to answer further questions from Attorney General Letitia James' office. He'll be followed by his brother, Eric Trump, who also has worked as an executive vice president at the company.
- On Wednesday, Don Jr. faced questions about his role at the Trump Organization, especially as it related to financial statements that James' office said were purposely inflated to benefit the company.
- Former President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump are expected to take the stand next week.
Don Jr. and Eric Trump arrive at court
Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have arrived in court in Manhattan.
What to expect at trial today
Donald Trump Jr. is set to take the stand again today and continue his testimony. His younger brother Eric Trump is is expected to testify today.
The attorney general’s lawsuit describes Eric as being responsible “for all aspects of management and operation of the Trump Organization including new project acquisition, development and construction."
Highlights from Trump Jr.'s testimony so far
The attorney general's financial expert, Michiel McCarty, delivered testimony on the effect of the Trump Organization's valuations that the AG's office said were falsely inflated. During a cross-examination, Trump's counsel attempted to undermine McCarty's calculations.
That was followed by former Trump Organization senior vice president David Orowitz discussing the deal that led to the company’s management of a hotel near the White House.
Later in the day, Donald Trump Jr. took the stand and was asked by the AG's office about real estate-related financial terms. At one point, he told Judge Engoron that he had "no understanding" of certain accounting standards.
Trump Jr. said the company had "relied heavily" on his father's longtime accountant, Donald Bender, for its accounting needs.