Trump fraud trial live updates: Donald Trump Jr. set to testify

He’ll be followed by his brother Eric Trump, who is expected to testify late Wednesday or Thursday.

The oldest son of the former president is expected to be grilled by lawyers from James’ office about his knowledge of financial statements the attorney general alleges were greatly exaggerated.

Trump’s sons are taking center stage at the $250 million civil fraud trial against the family and their company in New York this week, with Donald Trump Jr. taking the stand today.

Trump storms out of his civil fraud trial after facing off with foe Michael Cohen

Donald Trump stormed out of a New York City courtroom last week after a heated day in court in which the former president was called to the witness stand in his state fraud case and fined $10,000 for violating a gag order.

Trump’s abrupt departure appeared to surprise even his own lawyers and his Secret Service agents, who went scurrying after him. He returned to the courtroom in Manhattan after the court day ended and after his former lawyer Michael Cohen finished his contentious testimony.

Judge Engoron handed down the financial penalty after having called Trump to testify under oath in the afternoon about who he was talking about when he told reporters earlier in the day that the person sitting next to the judge was “very partisan.”

Engoron’s law clerk sits next to him and has been the subject of complaints from Trump’s team.

Trump insisted he was referring to Cohen, but the judge said he found Trump’s brief testimony “not credible.”

