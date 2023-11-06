Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president arrives at courthouse to testify in N.Y. legal case

What to know about Trump's testimony today
- Former President Donald Trump is set to testify today in the $250 million civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
- Judge Arthur Engoron is presiding over the trial, which has no jury. Trump has complained about the judge and his law clerk for weeks.
- During the first week of the trial, Engoron slapped Trump with a gag order forbidding him from discussing the judge's staff. Trump was fined twice for violating the ban.
- Trump briefly took the stand last month while he was in court for his former lawyer Michael Cohen's testimony. He later stormed out of court.
- Trump's testimony today follows that of his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump last week. The former president's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is scheduled to testify Wednesday.
James arrives at courthouse, says numbers 'don't lie'
James arrived at the courthouse and told reporters outside that the facts and the numbers don't lie.
"Trump has repeatedly and consistently misrepresented the value of his assets," she said. "I’m certain that he will engage in name-calling and taunts and race-baiting and call this a witch hunt. But at the end of the day, the only thing that matters are the facts and the numbers, and numbers my friends don’t lie."
Once inside, James greeted the prosecutors in a show of support, shaking hands with the visitors sitting in the front row.
What to expect from Trump's testimony
Former President Donald Trump is set to take the witness stand in a New York courtroom Monday, testifying in a high-stakes civil case that could lead to the dismantling of his sprawling business empire.
He was deposed in April after James filed her bombshell suit alleging that he and his company inflated their assets to the tune of billions of dollars to get more favorable rates from banks and insurers, and his answers there are likely to be a guidepost about how he’ll be questioned Monday.
Trump spent about seven hours in the deposition answering questions from the attorney general’s office and disavowing responsibility for the annual statements of financial condition, which say “Donald J. Trump is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statement in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”
In his deposition, Trump testified that he considered the financial statements as being “worthless” and not “important” because they contained a clause that said, “the estimates presented herein are not necessarily indicative of the amounts that could be realized upon the disposition of the assets or payment of the related liabilities.”
In his deposition, Trump referred to that as a “clause in there that says, don’t believe the statement, go and do your own work. The statement is worthless. It means nothing.”
In his Oct. 2 ruling, Engoron shot down Trump’s claim. “The clause does not use the words ‘worthless’ or ‘useless’ or ‘ignore’ or any similar words,” Engoron wrote. “It does not say ‘the values herein are what I think the properties will be worth in ten or more years.’”
The courtroom is at full capacity ahead of Trump's testimony
The courtroom has reached full capacity in anticipation of Trump's testimony today.
The line to get into the courtroom is still long and the number of photographers in the hallway is the highest it has been since the beginning of the trial. Some friends of the judge and his clerk are seated in the front row excited to witness history.
Engoron has expanded a gag order to include members of the former president's legal team. The order was issued after the judge claimed they made “inappropriate remarks” about his law clerk.
Anti-Trump protesters are outside the courthouse
A group of anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the courthouse this morning, holding a banner that reads, "Invoke the 14th."
The protesters advocating for invoking the 14th Amendment against Trump to block him from the ballot in his 2024 presidential run briefly stopped traffic along Centre Street. Police moved them across the street into Foley Square and traffic has since resumed.
Trump leaves for the courthouse
Trump's motorcade has departed from Trump Tower and is en route to the courthouse.
Trump lashes out at Engoron and James ahead of testimony
Ahead of his highly anticipated testimony today, Trump took aim at Engoron and James in a post on Truth Social this morning, despite Engoron's gag order barring the former president and his lawyers from discussing the judge’s staff.
In his post, Trump denied wrongdoing as he repeated his claims that the trial is a political hit job against him orchestrated by Engoron and James.
"Got a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge, a Racist, Evil, and Corrupt Attorney General, BUT A CASE THAT, ACCORDING TO ALMOST ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS, HAS ZERO MERIT," he wrote. "A dark day for our Country. WITCH HUNT!”
Trump testified in the trial briefly — and then stormed out of court
Trump stormed out of a New York City courtroom Oct. 25 after a heated day in court in which the former president was called to the witness stand in his $250 million state fraud case and fined $10,000 for violating a gag order.
Trump’s abrupt departure appeared to surprise even his own lawyers and his Secret Service agents, who went scurrying after him. He returned to the courtroom in Manhattan after the court day ended and after Cohen finished his contentious testimony.
Engoron handed down the financial penalty after having called Trump to testify under oath in the afternoon about whom he was talking about when he told reporters earlier in the day that the person sitting next to the judge was “very partisan.”
Trump said he was referring to Cohen, whom he has called a rat, a liar and a felon. Engoron said he found Trump’s brief testimony “not credible.” He fined Trump for violating the gag order he issued this month after Trump had smeared his law clerk on social media.
A red-faced and angry-looking Trump stormed out of the courtroom about 45 minutes later after Engoron denied a motion from his lawyers on a separate legal issue.
Highlights from Eric Trump and Don Jr.'s testimony last week
During his testimony last week, Eric largely asserted that he lacked knowledge of the details of Trump Organization property appraisals and financial statements. The former president’s second-oldest son described himself as a “construction guy,” saying, “I pour concrete. I operate properties. I don’t focus on appraisals.”
At one point, however, he did acknowledge an awareness of his father’s financial statements dating as far back as 2013.
Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., the first of the two to take the stand, said during his testimony that he didn’t recall the details of several documents shown to him in court. He added that he relied on the Trump Organization’s accountants and accounting firm, Mazars USA.
Trump attorney Chris Kise, meanwhile, continued Friday to complain about the judge, pointing to stories in right-wing news outlets alleging Engoron and his clerk have made political donations to Democrats. Kise pointed to a story that alleged the clerk made donations in excess of legal limits for court staff in violation of court rules, and that the judge was notified and did nothing about it, which Kise said could be grounds for a mistrial if true.
Engoron called the allegations untrue, adding, "It's a shame we have descended to this level."