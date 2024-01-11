Trump civil fraud trial live updates: Closing arguments begin today in New York

Anti-Trump protesters blocked traffic outside the New York City courthouse where closing arguments will be held in the civil fraud trial against the former president.

Trump arrives at the courthouse Trump’s motorcade arrived on Pearl Street on the side of the courthouse. Moments earlier, the former president wrote that he was on his way. “Heading down to the Unconstitutional Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” he wrote.

James arrives at the courthouse James arrived moments ago at the courthouse in New York for closing arguments, entering by the front steps. She did not answer questions, but waved at the cameras. Protesters outside of the courthouse were heard chanting, "Thank you, Tish."

Judge in Trump’s civil fraud trial faces bomb threat ahead of closing arguments Police on Long Island responded Thursday morning to a bomb threat at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud case, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told NBC News. The threat came hours before closing arguments in the trial were scheduled to begin, with those arguments expected to proceed. A Nassau County bomb squad was called to Engoron’s home and was investigating Thursday morning; it is unclear whether Engoron was home at the time. Read the full story here.