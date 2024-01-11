Trump civil fraud trial live updates: Closing arguments begin today in New York

The latest news from the closing arguments in Trump's civil fraud trial
- Closing arguments begin at 10a.m. in the civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump, his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization.
- Trump team lawyers Chris Kise, Alina Habba Cliff Robert are scheduled to start the arguments, with a little over two hours slated for their presentation. Attorney general's office lawyers Kevin Wallace and Andy Amer will then proceed to give their arguments in the afternoon.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in fines and to bar Trump from the New York real estate industry.
- While Trump is expected to be in attendance for the arguments, Judge Arthur Engoron will not allow him to speak during part of the presentation himself because he didn't agree to steer clear of any personal attacks — a major issue that arose during testimony.
Anti-Trump protesters blocked traffic outside the New York City courthouse where closing arguments will be held in the civil fraud trial against the former president.
Trump arrives at the courthouse
Trump’s motorcade arrived on Pearl Street on the side of the courthouse. Moments earlier, the former president wrote that he was on his way.
“Heading down to the Unconstitutional Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” he wrote.
James arrives at the courthouse
James arrived moments ago at the courthouse in New York for closing arguments, entering by the front steps. She did not answer questions, but waved at the cameras.
Protesters outside of the courthouse were heard chanting, "Thank you, Tish."
Judge in Trump’s civil fraud trial faces bomb threat ahead of closing arguments
Police on Long Island responded Thursday morning to a bomb threat at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud case, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told NBC News.
The threat came hours before closing arguments in the trial were scheduled to begin, with those arguments expected to proceed.
A Nassau County bomb squad was called to Engoron’s home and was investigating Thursday morning; it is unclear whether Engoron was home at the time.
What to expect from today's closing arguments
Closing arguments will be presented in Trump’s civil fraud case, in which James as contented that the former president used fraudulent tactics to inflate his net worth with the intent of obtaining more favorable loan and insurance rates.
In previous testimony, Trump and executives at the Trump Organization denied the inflation of his financial statements, saying that the judge should rule in their favor because such valuations are subjective. But Engoron had already ruled last month that he did not buy their arguments.
Engoron has said he expects to issue a written decision with his findings in the following weeks.
Trump is likely to appeal the trial verdict.