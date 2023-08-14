Trump live updates: Fulton County grand jury meets to probe 2020 election interference in Georgia

The latest news in the Fulton County probe of the 2020 election:
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been conducting a wide-ranging investigation of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
- A docket appeared on the Fulton County court website shortly after noon, the news agency Reuters reported, indicating that Trump had been charged. The document was quickly removed from the site, Reuters reported, and the news agency then changed its report to say Georgia was "set to charge" the former president. The clerk's office called it a "fictitious document that has been circulated online."
- Willis enlisted a special grand jury last year that heard testimony from 75 witnesses. The panel recommended indicting more than a dozen people.
- Among the most well-known moments in the pressure campaign against Georgia officials was a call Trump made to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked the local official to "find" the votes he needed to win.
- Several Trump allies also appeared to be subjects of the investigation, including Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
In Georgia, cameras could sharpen the focus on Trump in the courtroom
If Trump is indicted in Fulton County, it will not be the first time the former president will answer to criminal charges in a courtroom. But this time, the entire process will likely play out on live television.
Unlike federal or Manhattan courts, where Trump appeared for his three previous arraignments, Georgia law requires that cameras be allowed into judicial proceedings with a judge’s approval.
In 2018, the Georgia Supreme Court, in an order amending the law to include smartphones, underscored the importance of transparency: “Open courtrooms are an indispensable element of an effective and respected judicial system.
“It is the policy of Georgia’s courts to promote access to and understanding of court proceedings not only by the participants in them but also by the general public and by news media who will report on the proceedings to the public.”
Giuliani on possible Fulton County indictment: 'I didn’t do anything wrong'
Former Trump attorney Giuliani was approached outside his Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan today about a potential indictment stemming from the Fulton County district attorney's probe.
When asked whether he’s worried about a possible indictment Giuliani told NBC News: “I shouldn’t be. I didn’t do anything wrong.”
"But I mean that doesn’t stop some of these people from — I mean it’s ridiculous, this’ll be the fourth indictment of Donald Trump in an election year," he continued. "I guess we can figure out that these really aren’t indictments. These are attempts to prevent him from running for President of the United States. They stopped being indictments probably two indictments ago."
He added that he believed the legal challenges would "result in a massive victory for Donald Trump."