Here’s the latest on the investigation into Donald Trump:
- Former President Donald Trump announced last week that he received a letter notifying him he is the target of a grand jury examining the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- The letter mentions three federal statutes: deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and witness tampering, two attorneys with knowledge of the document said.
- Special counsel Jack Smith has already obtained an indictment of the former president, charging him in a Florida court with allegedly mishandling the nation's top secrets after he left office. And he was indicted in New York this year in a case centered on $130,000 paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.
Former lawmaker says Trump asked him to overturn the 2020 election but so far special counsel hasn’t contacted him
Former Rep. Mo Brooks is “mildly surprised” Smith’s office has not sought a meeting with him to discuss his accusations that Trump urged him to help “rescind” the 2020 election and “violate the U.S. Constitution and federal law.”
Brooks, a Republican who represented an Alabama district in Congress, said in an interview that he would meet with prosecutors if they ask.
“Yeah, if they asked me to, I’d explain what I know about it. Whether it’s relevant or material, I’m not sure,” he said, continuing: “I was shocked [Trump] was so blatant about it — illegal conduct.”
Former Trump DOJ official Richard Donoghue has met with the special counsel’s office
Former senior Justice Department official Richard Donoghue says he has been interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith’s office but has not been called to testify before the federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6 and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Donoghue, who confirmed the meeting with Smith’s office Monday, was acting deputy attorney general near the end of the Trump administration. He testified before the House Jan. 6 committee that investigated the Capitol riot.
The special counsel’s office declined to comment to NBC News.
Grand jury members are arriving at the courthouse
Members of the federal grand jury hearing evidence and testimony in Jack Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power have started to arrive at the courthouse in Washington, D.C.
Multiple members have been seen in the courthouse cafeteria and heading up to the grand jury area on the third floor.
Special counsel examines 2020 meeting where Trump was briefed on U.S. election system’s integrity
The special counsel’s office has inquired about a White House briefing on Feb. 14, 2020, at which federal officials assured Trump of the security and integrity of the U.S. election system, people familiar with the matter said.
Three sources said the special counsel’s office interviewed them about the White House meeting with Trump. Two of the sources were at the meeting.
In the briefing, officials from multiple agencies — including the FBI, the national intelligence director’s office and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency — laid out why it’s extraordinarily difficult for hacking or fraud to change the results of a U.S. election.
Trump teams prepare for possible Thursday grand jury vote
Donald Trump’s legal and political teams are preparing for the possibility that the federal grand jury will vote on charges against the former president as early as Thursday, according to three sources familiar with the thinking of his inner circle.
Trump said July 18 on his social media platform that he was notified that he is a target in an investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The target letter mentioned three federal statutes related to the deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tampering with a witness, two attorneys with direct knowledge of the document have said.