Live updates: Trump to attend Florida classified documents hearing seeking dismissal of charges

What to know about today's hearing
- Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a hearing today in Florida for his classified documents case. The Fort Pierce hearing is expected to begin around 10 a.m.
- The judge presiding over the criminal case, Aileen Cannon, will hear arguments from Trump's lawyers and lawyers for special counsel Jack Smith's office on whether some or all of the charges against Trump should be tossed.
- Lawyers for Trump's two co-defendants, Trump aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, are also attending the hearing but it's unclear if their clients will show up too.
- The trial is scheduled to start May 20, but Cannon has been expected to delay it.
- Trump faces 40 criminal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and willful retention of national defense information. Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira have pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied any wrongdoing.
Trump poised to attend hearing in classified documents case on Thursday
Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a hearing Thursday in the federal criminal case involving his handling of classified documents in Florida, where his attorneys will argue the case should be thrown out.
Trump is not required to be at the hearing in Fort Pierce, but his lawyers indicated he and his two co-defendants would attend in a court filing Monday, where they asked for extra time to respond to some other outstanding motions in the case.
Trump lawyers to argue Florida judge should dismiss classified documents case
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Attorneys for Donald Trump will argue in a Florida courtroom on Thursday to dismiss the federal criminal case involving his handling of classified documents on the grounds that the Presidential Records Act bars his prosecution.
Trump’s legal team and prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith are expected to argue their positions on whether all or some of the charges should be thrown out because of the 1978 law that governs the preservation of information during and following a presidency.
Smith has called on the judge overseeing the case to reject Trump’s claim that he should be shielded from prosecution because classified presidential records “can be transformed into ‘personal’” records by removing them from the White House. Trump has said that he designated the materials he took to Mar-a-Lago as personal records while still in office. A president’s personal records are excluded from the act’s requirements.
The sides will also discuss a second motion to dismiss the case on the theory that the main statute used against Trump is unconstitutionally vague as it applies to presidents and can’t be used against him. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges that he wrongfully held on to classified information after leaving the White House.