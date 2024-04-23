Trump trial live updates: Judge to hear arguments on whether former president violated gag order

What to know about Trump's trial today
- Judge Juan Merchan will hold a hearing today on whether Donald Trump violated his gag order with social media posts attacking likely witnesses.
- In opening statements yesterday, the Manhattan District Attorney's office detailed an alleged "catch and kill" scheme with Trump's blessing.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty and denied a relationship with Daniels.
- Merchan said court will end at 2 p.m. today for Passover.
Prosecutors in the civil fraud trial of former President Trump focused on the intent of his alleged crimes in their opening statements, while the defense targeted the credibility of those expected to testify.
Analysis: Rousing a sleeping giant: Trump perks up as testimony begins in hush money trial
No one will ever accuse former President Donald Trump of being woke. But over a few hours Monday, he transformed from an uninterested observer at his own hush money trial — eyes shut at times — to a highly attentive defendant-in-chief.
Maybe it was the chance to stare the full jury in the eyes, which he did when the jurors sat in their box — against the wall to his right — and when they entered and exited the courtroom. Perhaps it was onetime ally and alleged co-conspirator David Pecker testifying against him from a dozen or so feet away. Or it could just have been that all the talk was finally about him — after jury selection and arguments over legal points last week.
Sitting in a wood-paneled courtroom in Manhattan seemingly designed to induce sleep — like a 1950s junior high school or any branch office of a state’s Department of Motor Vehicles — Trump leaned back in his chair and closed his eyes at the start of the fifth day of his trial. But after New York state Judge Juan Merchan dispensed with rote procedural matters, including a long set of instructions for jurors, Trump began to focus more intently on the other key players in the room.
Judge in Trump trial to hold hearing on gag order before witness testimony resumes
Donald Trump’s social media posts about likely witnesses will be the first order of business Tuesday when court is back in session for the historic criminal trial of a former president.
The day is scheduled to begin with a hearing about whether Trump should be held in contempt over a series of posts on Truth Social that prosecutors argue violated a gag order New York state Judge Juan Merchan issued this month prohibiting him from publicly attacking witnesses and jurors. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is also likely to cite comments Trump made to reporters Monday, when he repeatedly called Michael Cohen, an expected key witness, a liar.
The DA’s office is seeking the maximum $1,000 fine for each of the 10 posts it says violated the order, along with an order that Trump remove the posts from his social media platform. It also wants Merchan to warn Trump any future violations risk not just additional fines but also as long as 30 days in jail.
Trump attorney Todd Blanche contends his client hasn’t violated the April 1 order.