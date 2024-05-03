Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen's recordings on hush money go under the microscope

Celebrity scandals became a focal point Thursday during a Trump attorney’s cross-examination of Keith Davidson, the lawyer who represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during the “catch and kill” scheme.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove tried to undermine Davidson’s credibility by implying he had associated himself with people who had bad reputations and seemed to suggest that Davidson engaged in extortion for celebrity gossip, a point the witness repeatedly denied.

“What does the word extortion mean to you?” Bove asked Davidson.

“It’s the obtaining of property by threat or fear or force,” Davidson said.

