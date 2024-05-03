Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen's recordings on hush money go under the microscope

What to know about today's trial
- Douglas Daus, a forensics expert, will resume testimony when the court comes back into session at 9:30 a.m.
- Daus has delved into what he found on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's phone: texts with the former president's allies and recordings, including one with Trump about repaying the then-publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker, for quashing former Playboy model Karen McDougal's allegation she'd had an affair with Trump.
- Keith Davidson, the lawyer for both McDougal and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, wrapped up his testimony yesterday after being asked about his role in scandals involving celebrities such as Hulk Hogan, Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with him. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied a relationship with her and McDougal.
- Here's what you missed at the trial yesterday.
Sex tapes and Lindsay Lohan rehab records: Trump trial detours into tabloid scandals
Celebrity scandals became a focal point Thursday during a Trump attorney’s cross-examination of Keith Davidson, the lawyer who represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during the “catch and kill” scheme.
Trump lawyer Emil Bove tried to undermine Davidson’s credibility by implying he had associated himself with people who had bad reputations and seemed to suggest that Davidson engaged in extortion for celebrity gossip, a point the witness repeatedly denied.
“What does the word extortion mean to you?” Bove asked Davidson.
“It’s the obtaining of property by threat or fear or force,” Davidson said.
As Trump’s trial resumed in New York, the defense tried to discredit the lawyer who arranged payments to two women. The judge is considering more potential contempt of court violations by Trump for his comments about the case. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett reports.
Trump hush money trial to resume with a look at Cohen’s electronics
Trump‘s New York criminal trial is set to resume today with testimony from the forensic analyst who inspected data from the phones of Cohen, including text messages and secret recordings.
Daus began his testimony yesterday, revealing he found more than 39,000 contacts on Cohen’s phone, including those for Trump and his wife, Melania Trump; text messages with Trump allies, including former White House communications director Hope Hicks; photos of Cohen in the White House; and some recordings.
One of the recordings was a snippet of a conversation Cohen had with Trump in September 2016 about how they should handle repaying the National Enquirer's then-publisher, David Pecker, for the $150,000 he spent to buy the silence of McDougal. The former Playboy model has claimed she had a monthslong affair with Trump that began in 2006, an allegation Trump denies.
Secretly recorded phone calls and carefully worded denials: What you missed on Day 10 of Trump’s hush money trial
Taking the stand yesterday, an attorney for Daniels fielded questions on a litany of celebrity gossip stories as attorneys for Trump tried to paint him as an extortionist who helped leverage sex tapes into multimillion-dollar payouts.
Davidson, the lawyer who represented Daniels and McDougal — who said they had affairs with Trump and were paid to stay quiet — gave jurors crucial insight into how the payment came about. Trump has denied the claims by McDougal and Daniels.
Davidson, a Los Angeles attorney who has represented clients in settlement agreements against A-list celebrities, explained to jurors how denials he had issued in Daniels’ name were, in his opinion, truthful — as prosecutors tried to press him to admit the obfuscated the truth.
A denial that Daniels and Trump had a romantic relationship was “technically true,” he said, under a “very, very, very fine reading of it.”
“How is that technically correct?” prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked.
“You’d have to hone in on the definition of ‘romantic,’ ‘Sexual,’ and ‘affair,’” said Davidson. “I don’t think anyone had ever alleged that any interaction between she and Mr. Trump was romantic.”