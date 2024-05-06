Trump trial live updates: Prosecution continues to present witnesses in hush money case

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks took the stand in dramatic testimony on Friday, detailing how the former president's campaign viewed previous scandals including the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

Hicks described how the campaign tried to handle the bombshell tape and testified that Trump was "very involved" in his campaign's media strategy.

At one point, Hicks began to cry when a Trump attorney started asking her questions about her history working for Trump.

She also described former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in a negative light, saying that "he liked to call himself a ‘fixer’ or ‘Mr. Fix-it,’ but it was only because he had broken it in the first place."