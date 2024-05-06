Trump trial live updates: Prosecution continues to present witnesses in hush money case

The latest in Trump's hush money trial:
- Former President Donald Trump is on trial alleged falsification of business records, which the district attorney says he did to cover up hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied her allegation that they had an affair. The prosecution has presented nine witnesses over two weeks of testimony.
- What you missed from Day 11 of the trial.
During the hush money trial in New York, Hope Hicks, a former top aide to former President Trump, testified about how she learned of the “Access Hollywood” tape during the 2016 presidential campaign and how Trump’s team responded to its release.
What to expect this week
More witnesses are expected to testify this week, though it is unclear who will take the stand next.
Last week, Trump's longtime former aide Hope Hicks testified as the ninth witness in the trial. Previous witnesses included David Pecker, the publisher of National Enquirer, and Keith Davidson, the former lawyer for the two women who alleged affairs with Trump.
Here's what you missed on Friday
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks took the stand in dramatic testimony on Friday, detailing how the former president's campaign viewed previous scandals including the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.
Hicks described how the campaign tried to handle the bombshell tape and testified that Trump was "very involved" in his campaign's media strategy.
At one point, Hicks began to cry when a Trump attorney started asking her questions about her history working for Trump.
She also described former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in a negative light, saying that "he liked to call himself a ‘fixer’ or ‘Mr. Fix-it,’ but it was only because he had broken it in the first place."