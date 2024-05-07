Trump trial live updates: Prosecution midway through testimony in hush money case

What to know about the hush money trial
- Former President Donald Trump has been charged with allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with the former president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies Daniels' allegation.
- Prosecutors say they are at about the halfway point in presenting their case, with potentially two more weeks of witness testimony before the defense takes over. Current and former Trump Organization officials testified yesterday about how former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was reimbursed for the $130,000 payment to Daniels.
- Judge Juan Merchan has now twice ruled that Trump violated his gag order and warned the former president once again that he could face jail time if he continues to post attacks on witnesses and the jury.
- What you missed on Day 12 of the trial.
Testimony reveals details on how Michael Cohen was paid
Two new witnesses took the stand Monday on the 12th day of Donald Trump’s hush money trial, shortly after the judge overseeing the case again cited the former president for violating the gag order he imposed last month.
Ahead of trial testimony, New York state Judge Juan Merchan found that Trump ran afoul of the order prohibiting him from attacking witnesses and others involved in the case. Trump was fined $1,000 and warned that he could face jail time “if necessary” for any further violations.
When testimony resumed, a former Trump Organization executive and the first current employee to testify described how many of the large sums that went to Michael Cohen, for the alleged purposes of hush money payments, came directly from Trump’s bank account.
The judge in former President Trump’s hush money trial imposed another fine on Trump for making a comment about the jury and warned of jail time if there are more violations of a gag order. A longtime Trump Organization financial executive testified about business records and invoices that are at the heart of the case against the former president. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports.
Here’s what to expect in court today
Prosecutors have not yet revealed who they will call to the stand next, citing Trump’s repeated attacks on two likely witnesses: Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.
Today marks the 13th day of the hush money trial, which is now in its third week of testimony. Prosecutors indicated yesterday that they could be about halfway through testimony from their witnesses, estimating that they could wrap things up on their end in about two weeks.
Court will be out of session tomorrow.
Here’s what happened in court yesterday
The 12th day of Trump's trial was marked by another gag order ruling against the former president and testimony from two new witnesses.
Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Trump violated the gag order prohibiting him from attacking witnesses and others involved in the case. Trump was fined $1,000 and warned that he could face jail time “if necessary” for any further violations. It was the second time Trump was fined for running afoul of the judge’s order.
Two witnesses took the stand yesterday: Trump Organization former controller Jeffrey McConney and Deborah Tarasoff, an accounts payable supervisor who has worked at the company for 24 years. She is the first current Trump Organization employee to testify in the trial.
They described the process for making payments at the company and detailed how Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen was paid for the payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. It was the first time that checks tied to the alleged scheme were displayed in court.
Outside the courtroom, Trump railed against the judge’s ruling on the gag order. “Frankly, our Constitution is far more important than jail,” Trump said, while suggesting that he might violate the order again. “I’ll do that choice any day.”