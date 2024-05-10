Trump trial live updates: Hush money testimony continues after Stormy Daniels spars with defense

Former White House executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout is expected to return to the stand when witness testimony resumes today. Court is scheduled to be back in session at 9:30 a.m.

Westerhout testified yesterday about Trump's organizational habits and his attentiveness when she would deliver checks for him to sign. She has spoken glowingly of her former boss.

Separately, an employee from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office is expected to testify about Trump's social media posts.