Trump trial live updates: Hush money testimony continues after Stormy Daniels spars with defense

What to know about the trial today
- Trump's former White House executive assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, will continue her testimony when the trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. She and a Trump Organization employee testified yesterday about Trump's involvement in business affairs.
- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels finished her testimony yesterday after cross-examination from Trump's lawyers. They tried to depict her testimony as inconsistent with past comments in interviews in an effort to cast doubt on her allegations of an affair with Trump.
- A Manhattan district attorney employee is expected to testify about Trump's social media posts today.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide the reimbursement of his former lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment Cohen made to Daniels. Trump has denied the charges and the alleged affair.
Lawyers for Trump continued their cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in the New York hush money trial. NBC News’ Yasmin Vossoughian reports on how the defense is grilling Daniels on her motives for accepting the hush money and potential inconsistencies in her story.
What to expect today
Former White House executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout is expected to return to the stand when witness testimony resumes today. Court is scheduled to be back in session at 9:30 a.m.
Westerhout testified yesterday about Trump's organizational habits and his attentiveness when she would deliver checks for him to sign. She has spoken glowingly of her former boss.
Separately, an employee from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office is expected to testify about Trump's social media posts.
Here's what you missed in court yesterday
Stormy Daniels was on the stand yesterday for her second day of testimony, where Trump's attorneys sought to call her credibility and motivation into question.
Separately, a former Trump White House executive assistant and a former Trump Organization employee took the stand. Madeleine Westerhout, the former assistant, testified about Trump's organizational habits. Trump Organization employee Rebecca Manochio testified about his involvement in handling checks.
Another witness, HarperCollins executive Tracey Menzies, testified to the accuracy of sections of a book by Trump that her company published.
After the jury was dismissed for the day, Judge Juan Merchan denied two motions brought by Trump's team: one to loosen Trump's gag order, and another seeking a mistrial.