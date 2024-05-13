Live updates: Key witness Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer, to testify in hush money trial

What to know about the trial today
- Key witness Michael Cohen will testify today about paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with then-candidate Donald Trump.
- Prosecutors have been preparing Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, for this moment for more than a year.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide the reimbursement to Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment he made to Daniels. Trump has denied the charges and the alleged affair.
Michael Cohen has left for the courthouse
Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, did not take any questions outside his New York City apartment.
Michael Cohen said in his plea he acted 'at the direction of' Trump
In August 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to causing American Media’s unlawful campaign contribution to Trump and to making an unlawful contribution of his own through the Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels payments respectively.
And during his plea allocution — the process by which a pleading defendant takes responsibility for his crimes — Cohen said he acted not only “in coordination with” but “at the direction of” one Donald Trump.
And that’s the crux of what the prosecution needs from Cohen — and can’t get from anyone else — as they wrap up their case as soon as this week: how, when and why Trump expressly directed Cohen to ensure McDougal and Daniels’ stories stayed buried.
Beyond that, though, is something they need more: testimony showing Trump knowingly and intentionally caused Cohen and Trump Organization staff to falsely document the repayment (and then some) to Cohen.
So far, we’ve seen a load of evidence that the business records were, in fact, false — and that senior Trump executives, including the ever-loyal, hands-in-everything Allen Weisselberg engineered the repayment scheme.
But missing to date? Direct evidence — beyond the checks he signed — that Trump himself disguised or caused others to disguise the distributions as monthly payments for legal services never rendered pursuant to a retainer agreement that never existed.
That’s Cohen’s sole purpose and function as a witness: to fill gaps in the existing evidentiary record with direct proof of what Trump said or did, thereby connecting disparate pieces into a cohesive, intelligible narrative.
Starting today, we’ll see whether, nearly six years after he first pleaded guilty, Cohen can deliver on that promise.
Michael Cohen set to take the stand as star witness in Trump’s hush money trial
Michael Cohen — the most pivotal witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s hush money case against Trump — will take the stand today for what’s expected to be at least two days of testimony against his old boss in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.
In the witness box, Cohen will be seated just feet away from Trump, whom he has repeatedly mocked on social media and in interviews, including since the start of the trial.
Cohen will be questioned by veteran prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, who has been preparing him for his testimony for about a year. He’ll be cross-examined by Trump’s lead attorney, Todd Blanche.
The road for Cohen to reach this moment has been a long one. He has been speaking with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office off and on for the past five years, with investigators from the DA’s office even visiting him three times while he was in federal lockup in Otisville, New York, in 2019 and 2020.
A calm day before the star witness, Trump trial delves into records: What you missed on Day 15 of the hush money trial.
In the metaphorical eye of the storm, the 15th day of Trump’s New York hush money trial focused on phone records, social media posts and payments — bookended by the testimony from Stormy Daniels the day before and the anticipated appearance of Cohen today.
Even Trump seemed tired of the proceedings at times, piecing through newspaper articles as a paralegal from the district attorney’s office authenticated financial records for the payments made to Cohen, his former fixer.
The district attorney’s office has argued that Trump violated campaign finance laws when his associates struck a deal with Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter in exchange for a $130,000 payment.