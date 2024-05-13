Live updates: Key witness Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer, to testify in hush money trial

In August 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to causing American Media’s unlawful campaign contribution to Trump and to making an unlawful contribution of his own through the Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels payments respectively.

And during his plea allocution — the process by which a pleading defendant takes responsibility for his crimes — Cohen said he acted not only “in coordination with” but “at the direction of” one Donald Trump.

And that’s the crux of what the prosecution needs from Cohen — and can’t get from anyone else — as they wrap up their case as soon as this week: how, when and why Trump expressly directed Cohen to ensure McDougal and Daniels’ stories stayed buried.

