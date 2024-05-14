Live updates: Trump fixer Michael Cohen to resume testimony in hush money trial

House Speaker Mike Johnson will appear this morning with Trump in the Manhattan courthouse where his hush money trial is taking place, a source familiar with the Louisiana Republican’s schedule confirms to NBC News. A number of prominent GOP elected officials have traveled to New York to show solidarity with the former president during the trial.

Johnson recently survived a threat to his speakership from Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. Trump provided Johnson cover during the effort, which ultimately failed.

