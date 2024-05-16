Live updates: Trump fixer Michael Cohen returns for more grilling from defense in hush money trial

What to know about the trial today
- Michael Cohen returns to the witness stand today for more cross-examination from former President Donald Trump's lawyers in the hush money trial.
- Cohen grew combative Tuesday under cross-examination from the defense, which has tried to depict him as untruthful and biased against Trump. There will be no trial tomorrow so that the former president can attend his son Barron's high school graduation.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide the reimbursement to Cohen for the payment he made to adult film actor Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the affair.
Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial is also serving as an audition of sorts for potential vice president hopefuls who are flocking to fundraisers and gathering at the courthouse. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.
What to expect in court today
Cohen returns to the witness stand today as the defense continues its cross-examination, which began on Tuesday. Court was not in session yesterday.
The cross-examination will focus on Cohen’s prior lies under oath and his repeated lies about events from 2016 and 2017, according to a source with direct knowledge of the line of questioning.
Cohen is the prosecution's final witness. It's not yet clear whether Trump will testify in his own defense, and his lawyers have not said definitively whether they'll call any witnesses after the prosecution rests.
Depending on whether additional defense witnesses are called, closing arguments could start early next week. Court will not be in session tomorrow so that Trump can attend his son Barron's high school graduation.
What you missed on Tuesday
Trump's team began its grilling of Cohen during cross-examination on Tuesday after prosecutors finished questioning their key witness in the hush money case.
Defense attorney Todd Blanche walked through a series of Trump investigations and implied that Cohen changed his story as he tried to get his sentence reduced.
Judge Juan Merchan admonished Blanche early on in the cross-examination after Blanche brought up Cohen calling him a "crying little sh---" on social media. Merchan instructed Blanche to not "make it about yourself."
Before cross-examination, the former Trump attorney-turned-critic told prosecutors that he had made a decision with his family not to lie for Trump anymore.
"We're supposed to be your first loyalty," Cohen recalled his family saying as they questioned why he held such deep loyalty to Trump.