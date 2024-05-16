Live updates: Trump fixer Michael Cohen returns for more grilling from defense in hush money trial

Cohen returns to the witness stand today as the defense continues its cross-examination, which began on Tuesday. Court was not in session yesterday.

The cross-examination will focus on Cohen’s prior lies under oath and his repeated lies about events from 2016 and 2017, according to a source with direct knowledge of the line of questioning.

Cohen is the prosecution's final witness. It's not yet clear whether Trump will testify in his own defense, and his lawyers have not said definitively whether they'll call any witnesses after the prosecution rests.

