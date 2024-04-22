Trump trial live updates: Opening statements and first witness expected

What to know about Trump's trial today
- Opening statements are set to begin today in former President Donald Trump's historical New York criminal trial.
- Lawyers from Manhattan Defense Attorney Alvin Bragg's office will deliver the opening statement for the prosecution. Trump's attorney Todd Blanche will deliver the opening statement for the defense.
- A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells NBC News that former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker will be the first witness for the prosecution. Prosecutors have described Pecker as a central figure in the alleged scheme to bury claims from women who said they had affairs with Trump.
- Judge Juan Merchan said that court will end at 2 p.m. ET today and tomorrow for Passover.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Meet the 12 jury members of Trump’s hush money trial
All 12 jurors, plus an alternate, were selected this week to serve on the jury last week after they made it clear to both sides that they could render a fair and impartial verdict.
Prosecutors and the defense team whittled down a pool of nearly 200 people to 12 jurors and an alternate after grilling them on their personal history, political views, social media posts, and ability to remain impartial despite any opinions they might have about the polarizing former president.
David Pecker expected to be first witness
A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells NBC News that David Pecker will be the first witness for the prosecution beginning today. This source says that due to the Sandoval hearing, opening statements and the gag order hearing tomorrow, they don’t expect the cross-examination of Pecker to happen until Thursday.
Pecker, the longtime publisher of the National Enquirer, is a central figure in the alleged coverup scheme and was the one who alerted Michael Cohen about Stormy Daniels and her plan to go public about her affair with Donald Trump. He is also the architect of the “catch and kill” plots.
Opening statements and first witness on tap for Trump hush money trial
Opening statements are set to begin Monday morning in the case of the People of the State of New York versus Donald Trump, the first criminal trial of a former president.
Attorneys on both sides will first present their opening statements after the judge delivers instructions to the 12-person jury and six alternates.