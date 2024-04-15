Trump on trial: Live updates with former president in court for hush money case

Six thousand jurors will be subpoenaed to Manhattan Criminal Courts this week, two sources with direct knowledge tell NBC News.

Not all these jurors are intended for the Trump trial but the increase in numbers can be attributed to his trial — a typical week would only have 4,000 jurors appearing.

While the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, jury selection alone is expected to take one to two weeks. On Monday, prosecutors and lawyers for Trump will begin to narrow the poll of potential jurors to 12 jurors and six alternates.