Trump on trial: Live updates with former president in court for hush money case

What to know about Trump's hush money trial
- The trial begins today with jury selection, which could take up to two weeks because of the large pool of prospective jurors.
- The charges stem from a $130,000 payment Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels at the end of the 2016 election to keep her from going public with an allegation that she and Trump had had an affair. Trump then repaid Cohen in installments marked as legal fees in company records.
- The proceedings mark the first time a former president has faced a criminal trial; Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which he says are politically motivated.
- Trump is required to be present for the trial, which will take place four days a week and could last eight weeks.
Manhattan Criminal Courts expect influx of jurors
Six thousand jurors will be subpoenaed to Manhattan Criminal Courts this week, two sources with direct knowledge tell NBC News.
Not all these jurors are intended for the Trump trial but the increase in numbers can be attributed to his trial — a typical week would only have 4,000 jurors appearing.
While the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, jury selection alone is expected to take one to two weeks. On Monday, prosecutors and lawyers for Trump will begin to narrow the poll of potential jurors to 12 jurors and six alternates.
What to expect from Trump's hush money trial
Donald Trump will become the first former president to stand trial in a criminal case — and he’ll do so against the backdrop of a presidential campaign in which he’s the presumptive Republican nominee.
Jury selection begins today in New York City, and the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.
Here’s a look at what you need to know and what’s expected to happen.
News media and police are busy outside court as dawn breaks
Outside the courthouse earlier this morning, it was still quiet as the sky began to lighten. The only activity was correspondents doing live hits right across the street from the courthouse and a mix of paid line-sitters and reporters queuing up. The police presence is noticeable — police SUVs rolling around the neighborhood, officers on the street — but not yet overwhelming.