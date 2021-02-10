Trump impeachment live updates: Democrats deliver arguments in Senate trial

House Democrats are set to begin arguments on Wednesday in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the only president in U.S. history to face impeachment twice.

The Senate voted to proceed with the trial on Tuesday after hearing around four hours of debate around the constitutionality of impeaching a former official.

The House impeached Trump last month for his role in last month's riot at the Capitol. House managers, who act as prosecutors during the trial, began the proceedings Tuesday with a graphic video showing the events of the Jan. 6 unrest.