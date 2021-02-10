Trump impeachment live updates: Democrats deliver arguments in Senate trial

House Democrats are set to begin arguments on Wednesday in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the only president in U.S. history to face impeachment twice.
The Senate voted to proceed with the trial on Tuesday after hearing around four hours of debate around the constitutionality of impeaching a former official.
The House impeached Trump last month for his role in last month's riot at the Capitol. House managers, who act as prosecutors during the trial, began the proceedings Tuesday with a graphic video showing the events of the Jan. 6 unrest.
Read the latest updates below:
Live Blog
Democrats say impeachment trial won't impede Covid relief work
Top Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they won't let the impeachment trial of former President Trump impede their legislative work and that they can tackle their agenda simultaneously.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by Democratic committee chairs, said at a news conference that Democrats had a message for those who said "the impeachment trial would throw a wrench into President Biden's early agenda."
"We are here today to say we are not letting that happen. We can do both at once," Schumer said.
Key takeaways from day one of Trump's second impeachment trial
The first day of Trump's second impeachment trial began with a graphic video of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — and ended with a clue to the endgame.
After a first round of arguments by the House Democratic managers and Trump's defense team Tuesday, 56 senators voted to dismiss Trump's constitutional objections and continue with the trial — the latest sign that there won't be 67 votes to convict.
The trial represents a series of historic firsts: the first trial of a former president, the first time a president has faced two trials and the first time the chief justice of the United States isn't presiding when a president is on trial.
Just catching up? Here's what you missed from Tuesday's proceedings
Trump’s historic second impeachment trial underwayFeb. 9, 202103:42
The Senate voted Tuesday to proceed with the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, with six Republicans joining all Democrats.
The 56-44 vote rejected an argument from Trump's lawyers that it is unconstitutional to try a former president, a debate that took up much of the first day of arguments from the House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team.
Voting alongside all Senate Democrats were Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Bill Cassidy, R-La.
Trump's second impeachment trial kicked off earlier Tuesday afternoon with a jarring 20-minute video montage of the devastating events of the Capitol riots, forcing the chamber of senators to relive some of the most intense moments from Jan. 6, some of which occurred at the very desks at which they were sitting.