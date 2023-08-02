Trump indictment live updates: What happens next after the former president has been charged

The latest on the indictment of Donald Trump
- Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday by the grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
- The former president has been charged with four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States "by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election"; conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted; and obstruction of the certification of the electoral vote.
- Trump also faces charges in a separate case brought by the special counsel. He has been accused of mishandling the nation's secrets since leaving the White House.
- Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earlier this year in connection with hush money payments to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The former president also could still be indicted in Georgia, where a local prosecutor is investigating the effort to overturn the election there.
- Trump has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases.
Special counsel charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the U.S.
Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges that he conspired to defraud the country that he led and attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden.
“The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct the government function by which those results are collected, counted and certified,” the indictment from special counsel Jack Smith’s office says.
The indictment marks a historic moment for a nation less than 250 years old — the first time a former president has faced criminal charges for trying to overturn the bedrock of democracy: a free and fair election. While Trump’s failure to reverse his defeat was a credit to the guardrails of that democracy, the ability to prosecute him may renew the stress test on the constitutional design.
The allegation that Trump used “dishonesty, fraud, and deceit” to subvert the 2020 election with “pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud” comes after a sprawling investigation that included testimony from dozens of White House aides and advisers ranging in seniority up to former Vice President Mike Pence.
5 things to know about the special counsel’s indictment of Donald Trump
A grand jury in Washington returned a four-count indictment criminally charging former President Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and subvert lawful votes.
The indictment from special counsel Jack Smith is the result of months of investigating Trump. The grand jury heard testimony from allies, aides and officials all the way up to former Vice President Mike Pence.
Although the third indictment of Trump, the new charges are likely to land with a more complicated political thud, marking the first time the U.S. criminal justice system has sought to punish a leader for their actions regarding the transfer of power.