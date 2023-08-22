Georgia indictment live updates: First Trump co-defendant surrenders for arrest

Trump says he will surrender at an Atlanta jail Thursday in Georgia election interference case

Former President Donald Trump said Monday night that he would turn himself in Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was indicted on sprawling charges stemming from his efforts to hold onto office in the wake of the 2020 election.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Willis, who launched the investigation into Trump and his allies, has given the defendants until noon Friday to surrender voluntarily.

Willis last week hit Trump and 18 other people with racketeering charges, accusing them of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election and told them to surrender voluntarily at the Rice Street Jail.

Read the full story here.