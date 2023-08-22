Georgia indictment live updates: First Trump co-defendant surrenders for arrest

The latest Georgia election probe news
- Former President Donald Trump said he will turn himself into authorities in Fulton County for arrest on Thursday on charges stemming from the district attorney's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- Scott Hall, a bail bondsman facing charges over a voting system breach in Georgia's Coffee County in early 2021, was the first of the 19 co-defendants in the case to surrender.
- As of 8:30 a.m., no other co-defendants have been booked into the jail.
Trump says he will surrender at an Atlanta jail Thursday in Georgia election interference case
Former President Donald Trump said Monday night that he would turn himself in Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was indicted on sprawling charges stemming from his efforts to hold onto office in the wake of the 2020 election.
“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Willis, who launched the investigation into Trump and his allies, has given the defendants until noon Friday to surrender voluntarily.
Willis last week hit Trump and 18 other people with racketeering charges, accusing them of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election and told them to surrender voluntarily at the Rice Street Jail.
Trump to surrender for alleged 2020 Georgia election interferenceAug. 22, 202304:06
First defendant surrenders at Fulton County Jail
Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman who was charged in connection with the Coffee County election data breach, has been booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.
Hall was among the 19 charged with Trump.
His bond is set at $10,000. He was one of five co-defendants whose consent bond agreement was made public yesterday.
As of this morning, he is listed as an active inmate and his status shows as “detained.”