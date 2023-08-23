Georgia indictment live updates: Trump allies expected to surrender as his primary opponents head to debate

Trump 'electors' David Shafer and Cathy Latham surrender

Trump "electors" David Shafer and Cathy Latham surrendered and were booked at Fulton County Jail early this morning and released, jail records show.

Shafer, Georgia’s former GOP chairman, was indicted on racketeering and other charges in the Fulton County election subversion case. His surrender comes a day after his bond was set at $75,000.

Shafer, who was allegedly one of the false electors for Trump in Georgia after the former president lost the 2020 election, faces eight counts in District Attorney Fani Willis’ sweeping indictment against Trump and his 18 co-defendants. The charges against Shafer include two counts of false statements and writings and one count of criminal attempt to commit filing false documents and impersonating a public officer.

Latham, who served as chair of the Coffee County GOP, also allegedly served as one of Trump’s false presidential electors. She faces 11 counts in District Attorney Fani Willis’ sweeping indictment against Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election probe.

The charges against Latham include impersonating a public officer, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, and various conspiracy related counts to commit election fraud stemming from alleged efforts to illegally access voting machines in Coffee County. Court records yesterday showed that Latham had her bond set at $75,000.