Georgia indictment live updates: Trump allies expected to surrender as his primary opponents head to debate

The latest on arrests in Fulton County election interference case:
- Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender for arrest tomorrow on charges stemming from the district attorney's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He has denied all wrongdoing.
- Trump, who is running to return to the White House, is not attending Wednesday night's Republican primary debate, where he will likely be a frequent target for his opponents.
- Trump has already agreed to a $200,000 bond with certain conditions, including limits on social media posts about the case. But if he violates it, judges may have limited enforcement options.
- Some of Trump's co-defendants, including attorney John Eastman and bail bondsman Scott Hall, have already surrendered and been arrested and released.
Trump 'electors' David Shafer and Cathy Latham surrender
Trump "electors" David Shafer and Cathy Latham surrendered and were booked at Fulton County Jail early this morning and released, jail records show.
Shafer, Georgia’s former GOP chairman, was indicted on racketeering and other charges in the Fulton County election subversion case. His surrender comes a day after his bond was set at $75,000.
Shafer, who was allegedly one of the false electors for Trump in Georgia after the former president lost the 2020 election, faces eight counts in District Attorney Fani Willis’ sweeping indictment against Trump and his 18 co-defendants. The charges against Shafer include two counts of false statements and writings and one count of criminal attempt to commit filing false documents and impersonating a public officer.
Latham, who served as chair of the Coffee County GOP, also allegedly served as one of Trump’s false presidential electors. She faces 11 counts in District Attorney Fani Willis’ sweeping indictment against Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election probe.
The charges against Latham include impersonating a public officer, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, and various conspiracy related counts to commit election fraud stemming from alleged efforts to illegally access voting machines in Coffee County. Court records yesterday showed that Latham had her bond set at $75,000.
Witness testimony changed in a separate Trump criminal case, special counsel says
Trump is facing four criminal cases. On Tuesday, prosecutors in the Florida-based classified documents case disclosed in a filing that a witness's testimony changed after changing lawyers.
What happens if Trump violates his Fulton County bond conditions?
After Trump surrenders to Fulton County authorities Thursday, the former president will be released from custody in Georgia under an already agreed-upon set of conditions, including a $200,000 bond.
As part of the conditions, Trump will be prohibited from doing anything a judge could interpret as an effort to intimidate co-defendants or witnesses or “otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”
More specifically, Trump “shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature” against any co-defendant, witness or victim, the community or property in the community.