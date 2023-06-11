Trump indictment live updates: Republicans downplay tape of Trump admitting he didn't declassify documents

'This indictment must now play out through the legal process,' Schumer says In brief remarks following the unsealing of the indictment, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer again urged the public to remain calm and allow Trump's case to play "peacefully through the court." “No one is above the law,” the New York Democrat said. “This indictment must now play out through the legal process without any outside political or ideological interference." Share this -





Former AG Barr says Trump indictment is 'very, very damning' Bill Barr, who served as attorney general during the last two years of Trump's term in the White House, appeared on "Fox News Sunday" and described the federal indictment against the former president as "very, very damning." "If even half of it is true, then he’s toast," Barr said, explaining that he was frankly "shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were." Barr pushed back against Trump's claims that he was being wrongly persecuted. "The idea of presenting Trump as a victim here — a victim of a witch hunt — is ridiculous," the former attorney general said. Share this -





Graham: 'I haven't heard audio' of Trump admitting the documents were secret Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday defended Trump when repeatedly pressed about a recorded conversation in the indictment of the former president admitting he didn't declassify the documents. “I don’t know what happened, I haven’t heard the audio,” Graham, one of Trump's loudest GOP allies, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week." “Donald Trump, you may hate his guts, but he is not a spy. He did not commit commit espionage," the South Carolina Republican said. Pressed again on the recorded conversation, Graham insisted that he’s “not saying it’s OK.” “What’s happening in Manhattan to Donald Trump has never happened to anybody in the history of New York,” he said. “I think the espionage charges are completely wrong, and I think they paint an impression that doesn’t exist.” Share this -





U.S. Marshals Service says agency will 'ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process' Ahead of Trump's arraignment in Miami on Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said the agency would take steps to protect the federal judicial process. “The U.S. Marshals are responsible for the protection of the federal judicial process, and we take that responsibility very seriously," the federal law enforcement agency said in a statement. "Ensuring that judges can rule independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law, and a fundamental mission of the USMS. "While we do not discuss our specific security measures, we continuously review the measures in place and take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process.” Share this -





Ramaswamy, after reading indictment, doubles down on vow to pardon Trump Longshot Republican 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is polling at around 1.8% in the early race for the GOP nomination, stood by his promise to pardon Trump if he is elected. Before Trump’s indictment last week, Ramaswamy pledged to issue a pardon if the former president was convicted. He said on CNN's "State of the Union" that after reading the indictment he's “even more convinced that a pardon is the right answer." Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is also in the race for the GOP presidential nomination, criticized Ramaswamy's remarks. “Well, that’s wrong,” Hutchinson said on CNN. “It is simply wrong for a candidate to use the pardon power of the United States of the President in order to curry votes." Share this -





Trump lawyer offers preview of defense case: ‘He would never admit guilt’ Trump lawyer Alina Habba offered a preview of the defense's case in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” She said she could “never imagine” a scenario in which Trump would plead some of the charges away in order to focus on his presidential campaign. “I would never advise that, especially when he’s not done anything wrong,” she said. ‘You take a plea deal to make something go away. That’s an admission of guilt. He would never admit guilt.” In response to a widely circulated photo included in the indictment that shows documents on the floor in Mar-a-Lago, Habba said: “There is context to everything. “That context will be brought out on defense," she said. “We have not had an opportunity to give our side.” This image, contained in the indictment against Donald Trump, shows boxes of records on Dec. 7, 2021, in a storage room at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Justice Department via AP Share this -





Rep. Dan Goldman: Indictment shows Trump did not declassify these documents Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., weighed in on Trump's claim that he had declassified documents before he took them to Mar-a-Lago in interviews on CNN’s “State of the Union” this morning. Asked if he's seen evidence to support the former president's claim, Jordan, a staunch Trump ally and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, argued that Trump as president could declassify any of the documents, and he did: “I go on the president’s word and he said he did.” Goldman, who served as lead Democratic counsel during Trump’s first impeachment, disagreed, pointing to a recorded conversation in the indictment that indicates Trump privately knew the documents were still secret. “There is no question, based on his private recorded conversations, that he did not declassify these documents,” Goldman said. “Mr. Jordan and Donald Trump and his defense team can try to spin this any way they want. But the evidence based on his own recording his own voice says to the contrary.” The indictment, which was unsealed Friday, quotes Trump saying “as president I could have declassified it,” and “now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.” Share this -





