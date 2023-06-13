Trump indictment live updates: Arraignment is today in classified documents case

Chris Christie warns against electing 'angry' and 'vengeful' Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ripped into Trump during a CNN town hall last night, calling the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president "angry" and "vengeful" and saying his actions demonstrate vanity and ego "run amok."

Christie, who launched his 2024 presidential campaign last week, said he is convinced that if Trump is elected again, "the next four years will all be about him just settling scores."

"He has shown himself, and I think most particularly in his post presidency, to be completely self-centered, completely self-consumed, and doesn’t give a damn about the American people, in my view," the one-time Trump ally said.

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, also said Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, was “absolutely right” in calling the indictment against Trump “very damning.”

"It is a very tight, very detailed, evidence laden indictment," Christie said. He added that he thought it "indefensible" that other Republican candidates for president weren't addressing Trump's indictment.