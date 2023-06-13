Trump indictment live updates: Arraignment is today in classified documents case

The latest news on Trump’s arraignment
- Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon at the federal courthouse in Miami. He has said he will plead not guilty.
- At his initial court appearance, Trump will be represented by attorney Todd Blanche, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. It wasn’t clear whether Trump’s legal team today will include other lawyers.
- U.S. Magistrate Judge John Goodman will preside over the arraignment, but the case will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who ruled in Trump’s favor in an earlier dispute in the investigation.
- In a court order last night, a federal judge said members of the media will not be allowed to have electronic devices in the courthouse during the arraignment.
- After the arraignment, Trump is expected to travel back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to deliver remarks this evening. He spent last night at Trump National Doral Miami after having arrived from New Jersey.
Chris Christie warns against electing 'angry' and 'vengeful' Trump
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ripped into Trump during a CNN town hall last night, calling the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president "angry" and "vengeful" and saying his actions demonstrate vanity and ego "run amok."
Christie, who launched his 2024 presidential campaign last week, said he is convinced that if Trump is elected again, "the next four years will all be about him just settling scores."
"He has shown himself, and I think most particularly in his post presidency, to be completely self-centered, completely self-consumed, and doesn’t give a damn about the American people, in my view," the one-time Trump ally said.
Christie, a former federal prosecutor, also said Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, was “absolutely right” in calling the indictment against Trump “very damning.”
"It is a very tight, very detailed, evidence laden indictment," Christie said. He added that he thought it "indefensible" that other Republican candidates for president weren't addressing Trump's indictment.
A timeline of the classified documents probe
The federal investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents has gone on for more than two years, with numerous twists and turns.
A detailed timeline compiled by NBC News takes a close look at the origins of the investigation and what comes next.
Trump to appear in federal court in Florida in classified documents case
Amid heightened security and anticipated protests, Trump is set to appear today in federal court in Miami to face charges he misled investigators and mishandled the country’s secrets.
Trump, 76, is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge at 3 p.m. ET, when he’ll be arraigned alongside his co-defendant and aide, Walt Nauta, 40.
Trump was indicted last week on 37 federal felony counts, including willful retention of national defense information, making false statements and representations, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said yesterday that the city is bracing for the possibility of thousands of protesters at the courthouse and has been coordinating with federal, state and local partners “to ensure that we maintain not only peace and order,” but also the ability for demonstrators “to express themselves and their First Amendment rights.”