Trump indictment live updates: Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago on day of expected arraignment

New York Young Republican Club planning rally Tuesday with MTG

The New York Young Republican Club, which organized a sparsely-attended protest against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg last month, is planning another rally Tuesday, this time headlined by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Gavin Wax, one of the organizers, said at least two other elected officials may attend, although he didn’t name them since they haven’t confirmed.

The group plans to gather at a small park near the lower Manhattan courthouse around noon on Tuesday. Greene is expected to arrive around 1:00 p.m. Wax says he’s expecting a larger crowd because of Greene’s attendance.

When asked why Greene apparently changed her mind about joining a protest — she had previously said they weren’t necessary — Wax said: “She saw that we were able to gather and protest peacefully…She understands the severity of the situation.”

“We view Alvin Bragg as derelict in his duties as district attorney,” Wax said. “He’s wasting taxpayers’ resources for a political witch hunt.”