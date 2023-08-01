Trump live updates: Grand jury in 2020 election probe arrives at courthouse

Read the latest on the special counsel probe:
- Trump announced July 18 that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith notifying him he is the target of a grand jury examining the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- Members of the grand jury in the Jan. 6 investigation were spotted at the courthouse this morning.
- A new indictment was filed last week in a separate special counsel investigation of Trump involving his alleged mishandling of classified records. That indictment brought more charges against the former president and a top aide and added a newly charged defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, a property manager at Mar-a-Lago who helped move boxes in of classified documents.
- Meanwhile, Trump’s legal woes are costing his political operation millions of dollars.
Grand jury arrives at the federal courthouse in D.C.
Members of the D.C. grand jury hearing evidence and testimony in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference are arriving at the courthouse and heading up to the 3rd floor grand jury area.
Trump says an indictment 'will be coming out any day now'Aug. 1, 202302:05
Trump faces additional charges in Mar-a-Lago documents case
Former President Donald Trump faces additional charges in connection with his post-presidency handling of classified documents after the special counsel filed a new indictment last week.
The federal indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Trump was part of a scheme to delete security video and that a newly charged defendant — who was identified as a property manager at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence — told another employee that “the boss” wanted the server deleted.
That employee, Carlos De Oliveira, who was a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago, was charged Thursday. His lawyer, John Irving, declined to comment.