Trump live updates: Grand jury in 2020 election probe arrives at courthouse

Members of the D.C. grand jury hearing evidence and testimony in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference are arriving at the courthouse and heading up to the 3rd floor grand jury area.

Trump faces additional charges in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Former President Donald Trump faces additional charges in connection with his post-presidency handling of classified documents after the special counsel filed a new indictment last week.

The federal indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Trump was part of a scheme to delete security video and that a newly charged defendant — who was identified as a property manager at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence — told another employee that “the boss” wanted the server deleted.

That employee, Carlos De Oliveira, who was a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago, was charged Thursday. His lawyer, John Irving, declined to comment.

