Trump news live updates: N.Y. grand jury could render indictment in hush money case

What to know about a possible Trump indictment
- Former President Donald Trump is facing possible criminal charges in New York relating to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
- The possible crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating is whether Trump falsified business records.
- Trump maintains he has committed no crime and his attorneys argue he was the victim of extortion.
- The indictment of a former president would be a remarkable moment in the country’s history in a case with a legal underpinning that appears far from open-and-shut. Read more on that here.
What has Michael Cohen said under oath?
Michael Cohen has testified under oath before — in 2019 at the House Oversight Committee. He discussed the payment to Daniels.
"In 2016, prior to the election, I was contacted by Keith Davidson, who is the attorney — or was the attorney for Ms. Clifford, or Stormy Daniels. And after several rounds of conversations with him about purchasing her life rights for $130,000, what I did, each and every time, is go straight into Mr. Trump’s office and discuss the issue with him, when it was ultimately determined, and this was days before the election, that Mr. Trump was going to pay the $130,000, in the office with me was Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. He acknowledged to Allen that he was going to pay the 130,000, and that Allen and I should go back to his office and figure out how to do it.Michael Cohen in 2019 before the House Oversight Committee
Capitol Police prepare for possible protests if Trump is indicted
U.S. Capitol Police will be taking security precautions in case there are demonstrations over an indictment of former President Donald Trump, the Senate sergeant at arms said Monday in a notice to senators’ offices.
“While law enforcement is not tracking any specific, credible threats against the Capitol or state offices, there is potential for demonstration activity,” the sergeant at arms said in an email to Senate staff members. Capitol Police are “working with law enforcement partners, so you may observe a greater law enforcement presence on Capitol Hill.”
Trump indicated Saturday that he would be arrested Tuesday, citing “illegal leaks” in the New York County district attorney’s hush money probe, and called for his supporters to protest.
Porn stars and grooming allegations: How the Trump-DeSantis cold war turned hot
The political world waited over the weekend for Ron DeSantis to weigh in on the possible indictment of Donald Trump. And then waited. And waited some more.
In the meantime, Trump world social media influencers and acolytes raked DeSantis over virtual coals, pointing to his silence as complicity in — or at least indifference to — New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pursuit of Trump, the GOP’s top leader.
Behind the scenes, Trump aides fanned the flames, targeted the Florida governor in news releases and cheered as the Trump world influencers slammed him on Twitter and Truth Social.
When DeSantis finally spoke Monday at a news conference in Tallahassee, Florida, he took shots at Bragg — and at Trump.