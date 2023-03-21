Trump news live updates: N.Y. grand jury could render indictment in hush money case

"In 2016, prior to the election, I was contacted by Keith Davidson, who is the attorney — or was the attorney for Ms. Clifford, or Stormy Daniels. And after several rounds of conversations with him about purchasing her life rights for $130,000, what I did, each and every time, is go straight into Mr. Trump’s office and discuss the issue with him, when it was ultimately determined, and this was days before the election, that Mr. Trump was going to pay the $130,000, in the office with me was Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. He acknowledged to Allen that he was going to pay the 130,000, and that Allen and I should go back to his office and figure out how to do it.

Michael Cohen in 2019 before the House Oversight Committee