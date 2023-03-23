Trump news live updates: Grand jury to reconvene in hush money case

What to know about a possible Trump indictment
- Former President Donald Trump faces possible criminal charges in New York relating to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
- Trump maintains he has committed no crime, and has accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being motivated by politics.
- The case is focused on charges that Trump falsified business records. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, testified before the grand jury Monday.
- The grand jury was scheduled to meet yesterday, but members were then told to instead return today.
Why Biden’s not talking about Trump’s potential indictment
So far this week, President Joe Biden has announced new steps to conserve land and water. He met with the cast of “Ted Lasso” to discuss mental health and released a 500-page report on the economy.
Missing has been any acknowledgment of the drama that has transfixed much of Washington: the possible criminal indictment of his past and potentially future rival, Donald Trump.
There’s no blueprint for what a president should do when a predecessor is charged with a crime — something that’s never happened in the nation’s history. Biden’s approach, for now, has been to keep silent and avoid a scrum that threatens to pull him in, Democratic strategists and people close to the White House said.
Judge applies 'crime fraud' exception in Trump's other legal inquiry
The case being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney isn't the only one progressing against Trump.
In the investigation into classified documents that were found at Trump's Florida residence, special counsel Jack Smith’s office presented sufficient evidence to establish that the former president committed a crime through his attorneys, a U.S. district judge ruled Friday night, a source briefed on the proceedings confirmed to NBC News.
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, based in Washington, D.C., didn't rule on whether Trump was guilty of a crime.
Howell ruled in favor of applying the “crime fraud” exception, which would let prosecutors compel Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify.
Grand jury set to return today
The grand jury is scheduled to return today — opening the possibility that prosecutors could ask the panel to vote on a Trump indictment.