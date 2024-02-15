Live updates: Trump appears in hush money case while DA Fani Willis answers misconduct allegations

Georgia hearing: Judge says it’s 'possible' D.A. Fani Willis could be disqualified

ATLANTA — The Georgia judge presiding over the election interference case against former President Donald Trump gave the green light Monday for a hearing this week involving misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and said her disqualification from the case is “possible.”

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee made the remarks at a hearing where he denied Willis’ bid to toss out a subpoena for her testimony at the hearing Thursday, at least for now.

