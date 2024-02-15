Live updates: Trump appears in hush money case while DA Fani Willis answers misconduct allegations

What to know about Trump's criminal cases
- Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a hearing today that is likely to determine a timetable for the trial in his New York criminal case. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on March 25.
- The New York case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, centers on hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
- In a separate hearing, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will testify in response to allegations that Trump and one of his co-defendants made against her and the special counsel in the Georgia election interference case. Willis has acknowledged that she and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, have a personal relationship, but has insisted no impropriety occurred.
- The Georgia hearing could have major implications for Trump after the judge overseeing the case said on Monday that it's "possible" Willis could be disqualified from overseeing the case.
Georgia hearing: Judge says it’s 'possible' D.A. Fani Willis could be disqualified
ATLANTA — The Georgia judge presiding over the election interference case against former President Donald Trump gave the green light Monday for a hearing this week involving misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and said her disqualification from the case is “possible.”
Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee made the remarks at a hearing where he denied Willis’ bid to toss out a subpoena for her testimony at the hearing Thursday, at least for now.
“Disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one,” he said. One of Trump’s co-defendants in the election case, Michael Roman, alleged that Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade had “a personal relationship” that was “improper.”
“That is no longer a matter of complete speculation,” McAfee said. “The state has admitted a relationship existed, and so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, if there even was one.
“Because I think it’s possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations,” he added.
With a little more than a week until South Carolina’s Republican primary, Donald Trump is expected back in Manhattan as a judge is set to decide if the former president must go to trial next month. Prosecutors are accusing him of doctoring his company’s books to bury evidence of an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.
New York hearing: Hush money case marks the first time a former president has faced criminal charges
A grand jury in New York City voted in March 2023 to indict Donald Trump — the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges.
The historic indictment comes in a case centered on $130,000 in payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claimed she slept with the married Trump in 2006, a claim he has denied. Trump had classified his reimbursement of the payout as a legal expense.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges.
New York hearing: Trump to attend New York hush money case hearing Thursday
Former President Donald Trump will attend a hearing Thursday that is expected to determine a timetable for the trial in the New York hush money case against him, his lawyer said Tuesday.New York Judge Juan Merchan’s hearing on Thursday, where he will also address Trump’s motions to dismiss the case, will likely shape the first felony trial against the former president. Last year, the judge decided that the trial would begin on March 25, though that date seemed to be up in the air because of charges facing Trump in the federal election interference case.
In New York, Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.