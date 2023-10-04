Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president expected to appear for third day

Two Trump accountants expected to testify today

Donald Bender, who was Trump's longtime accountant, is expected to be back on the witness stand today as the former president's attorneys continue their cross examination of the attorney general's first witness in the case.

Lawyers for the AG said in court yesterday that they might seek some additional questioning of Bender when Trump's team is done with their cross-examination.

After Bender finishes his testimony, the AG's office is expected to call Camron Harris, who works for Whitley Penn, the accounting firm that succeeded Bender's firm as Trump's accountants.

If Harris' testimony wraps up on the same day it starts, he would be followed by Jeffrey McConney, a senior vice president at the Trump Organization who's also a named defendant in the $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his adult sons and his company.