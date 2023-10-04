IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: What's next for the House of Representatives, Elon Musk sued, and scarce Covid shot appointments for kids 

LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 25 minutes ago

Trump fraud trial live updates: Former president expected to appear for third day

Trump’s former longtime accountant, Donald Bender, is expected to be back on the witness stand today as the former president’s attorneys continue cross examination.
Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during the second day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 03, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud.
Former President Donald Trump at New York State Supreme Court, in New York City, on Tuesday.Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
By NBC News

What to know Trump's fraud trial today

  • This is the third day of New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, two of his adult children and the family's company.
  • Trump was admonished yesterday by Judge Arthur Engoron after he attacked one of the judge's clerks on social media.
  • The former president said he will take the witness stand in the case "at the appropriate time."
  • Here are highlights from Day 2.
25m ago / 12:02 PM UTC

Trump says he will testify in $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him

Oct. 3, 202301:44
25m ago / 12:02 PM UTC

Two Trump accountants expected to testify today

Dareh Gregorian

Donald Bender, who was Trump's longtime accountant, is expected to be back on the witness stand today as the former president's attorneys continue their cross examination of the attorney general's first witness in the case.

Lawyers for the AG said in court yesterday that they might seek some additional questioning of Bender when Trump's team is done with their cross-examination.

After Bender finishes his testimony, the AG's office is expected to call Camron Harris, who works for Whitley Penn, the accounting firm that succeeded Bender's firm as Trump's accountants.

If Harris' testimony wraps up on the same day it starts, he would be followed by Jeffrey McConney, a senior vice president at the Trump Organization who's also a named defendant in the $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his adult sons and his company.

25m ago / 12:02 PM UTC

He'll be back: Trump said he will attend today's trial

Dareh Gregorian

Trump is expected to attend Day 3 of the civil fraud trial, after initially indicating he'd only be there in person for the first two days.

“It’s been a very good day,” Trump said while leaving court yesterday. “I’ll be back tomorrow.”

The former president's aides initially said he would leave court during the lunch break on Day 2, and then head back to Florida the following day. Instead, Trump wound up staying the entire day before announcing he'd return for today's proceedings, presumably because he wants to watch his lawyers continue their cross examination of his longtime former accountant Donald Bender.

Trump appeared agitated at times watching Bender's direct testimony on the first day of the trial.

25m ago / 12:02 PM UTC

What happened on Day 2

Dareh Gregorian

Trump attended the first two days of trial, and wound up getting hit with a gag order yesterday after posting a picture of Judge Arthur Engoron's law clerk with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on social media and insinuating they had a personal relationship.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I won’t tolerate it,” Engoron said, issuing a gag order “on all parties with respect to posting or publicly speaking about any member of my staff.” He warned that any violations would be met with swift sanctions.

On the witness stand yesterday was Trump's longtime accountant Donald Bender, who told lawyers from the New York Attorney General's Office that he compiled Trump's financial statements using information from Trump and his company, and that he later found they'd failed to hand over some important documents.

Under cross examination from Trump's lawyer, Bender acknowledged that he had accounting expertise that Trump's financial team did not, and that he was responsible for making sure everything was submitted correctly.

NBC News