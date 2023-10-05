Trump fraud trial live updates: Day 4 set to begin with cross-examination of ex-Trump accountant

Another witness, Jeff McConney, who serves as a top executive at the Trump Organization, is prepared to take the stand in case Bender's cross-examination ends earlier than expected.

That questioning could continue for much of the day, one of Trump's attorneys said yesterday.

Trump's attorneys will continue to cross-examine his former accountant Donald Bender today.

Highlights from Day 3

On Day 3 of the trial, Trump’s lawyers sought to undermine the credibility of Donald Bender, a former accountant for Trump, prompting a heated exchange between defense attorney Chris Kise and Judge Arthur Engoron.

Bender admitted that he didn't dispute valuations of individual assets and also said he didn't recall noticing any failure to disclose the methods used to value those assets, contrary to industry guidelines.

A second accountant, Camron Harris, said in his testimony that the Trump family and their company, the Trump Organization, are responsible for their own financial statements.

Trump who attended the trial for a third straight day again railed against the court proceedings, calling them a “disgrace” and a “witch hunt.”