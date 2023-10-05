Trump fraud trial live updates: Day 4 set to begin with cross-examination of ex-Trump accountant

What to know about Day 4 of Trump's civil fraud trial
- Today is the fourth day of former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, which could have widespread implications for his businesses and his family.
- Trump abruptly departed the courthouse during a break yesterday, once again railing against the trial. Here's a recap of yesterday's proceedings.
- During the cross-examination yesterday, Trump's lawyers sought to damage the credibility of his former accountant, Donald Bender.
- The former president's lawyers filed a notice of appeal of Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling last week that Trump had committed "persistent fraud" in another court.
Here's what to expect in the courtroom on Day 4
Trump's attorneys will continue to cross-examine his former accountant Donald Bender today.
That questioning could continue for much of the day, one of Trump's attorneys said yesterday.
Another witness, Jeff McConney, who serves as a top executive at the Trump Organization, is prepared to take the stand in case Bender's cross-examination ends earlier than expected.
Highlights from Day 3
On Day 3 of the trial, Trump’s lawyers sought to undermine the credibility of Donald Bender, a former accountant for Trump, prompting a heated exchange between defense attorney Chris Kise and Judge Arthur Engoron.
Bender admitted that he didn't dispute valuations of individual assets and also said he didn't recall noticing any failure to disclose the methods used to value those assets, contrary to industry guidelines.
A second accountant, Camron Harris, said in his testimony that the Trump family and their company, the Trump Organization, are responsible for their own financial statements.
Trump who attended the trial for a third straight day again railed against the court proceedings, calling them a “disgrace” and a “witch hunt.”