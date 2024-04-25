Trump hush money trial live updates: David Pecker returns to testify about 'catch-and-kill' payouts

Trump met with construction workers outside of the JP Morgan Chase headquarters in Manhattan at around 6 a.m., just hours before today's court proceedings are scheduled to start.

Amid shaking hands with his supporters, Trump took some questions from reporters. He talked about construction workers, his polling so far in the presidential race, the Supreme Court's consideration Thursday of his assertion of presidential immunity in the special counsel's election interference case and the gag order in the hush money trial.

Trump described David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer who is testifying in the hush money trial, as a "nice guy." He did not answer when asked the last time they talked.

