Trump hush money trial live updates: David Pecker returns to testify about 'catch-and-kill' payouts

What to know about the Trump trial today
- Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testifies again today about his involvement in the hush money agreement with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
- Pecker on Tuesday talked about the alleged "catch-and-kill" scheme to quash negative stories about Trump and make up negative stories about his opponents during the 2016 election campaign.
- Judge Juan Merchan could rule on whether Trump has violated a gag order in the case with his social media posts about witnesses.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty and denied a relationship with Daniels.
Trump meets with construction workers before trial today
Trump met with construction workers outside of the JP Morgan Chase headquarters in Manhattan at around 6 a.m., just hours before today's court proceedings are scheduled to start.
Amid shaking hands with his supporters, Trump took some questions from reporters. He talked about construction workers, his polling so far in the presidential race, the Supreme Court's consideration Thursday of his assertion of presidential immunity in the special counsel's election interference case and the gag order in the hush money trial.
Trump described David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer who is testifying in the hush money trial, as a "nice guy." He did not answer when asked the last time they talked.
Regarding the Supreme Court hearing his immunity claim, the former president argued that "a president has to have immunity."
"If you don’t have immunity, you just have a ceremonial president," he said.
Trump went on to decry the gag order that Judge Juan Merchan ordered in the hush money trial after the former president waged attacks on his daughter, saying that the order is "taking my constitutional right away" and is an "election interference" effort amid his presidential campaign.
Trump did not comment to NBC News when asked if he knew about the payment to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The former president also expressed confidence that he would win New York state, despite it being a Democratic stronghold.
Here's what to expect in court today
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker is expected to return to the stand and discuss his role in adult film star Stormy Daniels' hush money agreement.
Pecker was the first witness called by prosecutors. On Tuesday, he talked about efforts to quash negative stories about the former president and manufacture negative stories about Trump's opponents during the 2016 campaign.
It's also possible that Judge Juan Merchan rules on whether Trump has violated a gag order in the case.
Here's what happened on Day 6 of Trump's trial
During Tuesday's court proceedings — court was not in session yesterday —former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker took the stand. He revealed that the Enquirer falsified stories about Trump's opponents during the 2016 campaign.
Prosecutors said Trump's "primary" crime was violation of a law that prohibits conspiracies to illegally promote a candidate's election.
Also on Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan heard arguments over whether Trump willfully violated a gag order. The judge has not yet ruled on the issue.