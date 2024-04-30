Trump trial live updates: Banker who helped Michael Cohen pay Stormy Daniels hush money to resume testimony

Gary Farro, who testified on Friday that he was assigned as Michael Cohen’s banker at First Republic Bank in 2015, is scheduled to take the stand again today after the trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Farro has said he helped Cohen set up a bank account for the shell company that was used to pay Daniels. Farro also said he was assigned Cohen because of his “ability to handle individuals who might be a little ... challenging.”

It's not immediately clear who might take the stand if Farro's testimony concludes today.