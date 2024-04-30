Trump trial live updates: Banker who helped Michael Cohen pay Stormy Daniels hush money to resume testimony

What to know about the hush money trial
- Gary Farro, ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's banker, continues his testimony today after the trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. ET. Farro testified Friday that he helped Cohen make the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
- Longtime Trump assistant Rhona Graff also testified on Friday, saying she put contact information for Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal into the Trump Organization’s computer system. Graff also said she had seen Daniels in the Trump Tower reception area.
- Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified last week about his role in suppressing negative stories about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump to help his campaign and making up stories about his opponents.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty and denied a relationship with her.
Trump supporters gather outside court
A small crowd of Trump supporters gather outside Manhattan criminal court this morning, waving flags and wearing trademark MAGA hats.
What to expect in court today
Gary Farro, who testified on Friday that he was assigned as Michael Cohen’s banker at First Republic Bank in 2015, is scheduled to take the stand again today after the trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Farro has said he helped Cohen set up a bank account for the shell company that was used to pay Daniels. Farro also said he was assigned Cohen because of his “ability to handle individuals who might be a little ... challenging.”
It's not immediately clear who might take the stand if Farro's testimony concludes today.
Here's what happened when court was last in session
There were no court proceedings yesterday, so Friday was the most recent day of trial testimony. That's when former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker took the stand for a fourth day and was questioned by a Trump attorney who sought to reshape the narrative painted by prosecutors about the norms of Pecker's publication, particularly the practice of buying stories.
His cross-examination was followed by testimony from longtime Trump assistant Rhona Graff, who testified that she believed she had created contact information pages for Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels — displayed by the prosecution in court — that were saved in the Trump Organization’s computer system. An attorney for Trump suggested that Trump had Daniels' contact information because he had indicated she might be an interesting candidate for "The Celebrity Apprentice," a reality TV show.
The last witness to take the stand on Friday was Gary Farro, who was Michael Cohen’s banker and allegedly helped set up the bank account for the shell company that was used to pay Daniels. Farro was asked about bank documents and communications, including paperwork for an account Cohen opened for an LLC.