Trump trial live updates: Final phase begins in hush money case

What to know about the hush money trial
- Closing statements are set to begin today in the trial, with former President Donald Trump's lawyers up first.
- Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, is expected to say the Manhattan district attorney's office hasn't proved the former president guilty beyond a reasonable doubt on the charges — 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels to keep silent about an alleged affair with Trump. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
- Prosecutors are expected to say they have proved Trump falsified the business records to cover up what was essentially an illegal campaign contribution meant to help him get elected in 2016.
- Jury deliberations could begin as soon as today.
Trump lawyer says she has 'zero confidence' Judge Merchan will issue jury instructions 'in an appropriate manner'
Trump legal spokesperson Alina Habba on Sunday expressed concerns about jury instructions in the hush money trial against the former president and the jurors not being sequestered over the holiday weekend.
“Generally, as an attorney, as an American who understands the law and how to apply to laws to facts, there are no facts that support this alleged crime,” Habba said during an interview on Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We’re not even sure what the crime is. So it’s a books and records issue.”
Habba echoed Trump’s claims that Merchan is “severely conflicted” without evidence, noting the judge’s gag order that bars Trump from issuing disparaging comments on his family members and others involved in the case. Trump has repeatedly accused Merchan of being “conflicted,” often citing his daughter’s work at a digital fundraising and advertising firm that often collaborates with Democratic politicians.
“This judge is the judge that determines the jury instructions. The jury instructions are the roadmap for non attorneys and jurors to follow the law,” she said. “It’s going to be critical, and frankly, at this point, I have zero confidence in the fact that this person, who should not be sitting on the bench right now, will do the right thing and give jury instructions that are in an appropriate manner without any persuasion towards the prosecution.”
Habba then raised concerns about jurors not being sequestered over the holiday weekend, arguing that they could be swayed by family and friends who have certain opinions.
“They should have been sequestered because, in my opinion, these jurors are handling something that is completely unprecedented and unwarranted in America, and for them to be able to be out and about on a holiday weekend with friends and families who have opinions, who are watching the news TVs on the background at the pool party — I have serious concerns,” she said.
Trump blasts Merchan and District Attorney Alvin Bragg in Truth Social posts over the weekend
In a series of social media posts over the holiday weekend, Trump attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges in this case against the former president, attacked Judge Juan Merchan and said the case was about a "legal expense" and a "bookkeeping error."
"I have a great case, but with a rigged and conflicted judge," Trump said in one post, before adding in another one, "The City of New York’s D.A., Alvin Bragg, is trying to prosecute a Federal case, which cannot be done, and where there is NO CRIME."
One post blasted the case for blowing a "legal expense" out of proportion, saying, "Let’s put the President in jail for 150 years because a LEGAL EXPENSE to a lawyer was called, by a bookkeeper."
Another post yesterday accused Merchan, without evidence, of being a "corrupt and conflicted" judge and claimed that Bragg is backed by liberal billionaire megadonor George Soros, who has been a target of antisemitic conspiracy theories.
Closing arguments will begin Tuesday in the People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump, as the first criminal trial of a former president enters its final phase.
After the prosecution and the defense deliver their concluding arguments, the judge will give the instructions to the jury. Then, the 12 ordinary New Yorkers who sit on the jury will begin deliberations on whether or not the former president is guilty of the charges against him.
After 20 days in a courtroom, here's what you missed in the Trump hush money trial
Ahead of this week's closing arguments, catch up on what you missed over the last few weeks of the first criminal trial of a former president.
In sometimes explosive testimony, former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen said that he did call Trump a "Cheeto-dusted" villain but admitted to past lies and theft upon questioning by Trump's attorneys.
Despite promising to testify, Trump did not ultimately take the stand and pushed back on media reports that he fell asleep multiple times during the trial. On his Truth Social account, the former president claimed he was simply resting his “beautiful blue eyes” while listening “intensely” to the proceedings.