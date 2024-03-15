Fani Willis hearing live updates: Fulton County DA disqualification decision expected soon

Florida

Judge Aileen Cannon heard arguments yesterday in Florida in Trump's classified documents case. Attorneys for Trump argued the charges against the former president should be dropped, filing two motions to dismiss the case. The judge rejected one of those motions, saying Trump’s argument that the main statute prosecutors are using against him is unconstitutionally vague was premature.

Cannon also seemed skeptical about an argument made by Trump's lawyers to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act. Lawyers for special counsel Jack Smith’s office disputed that argument.

Show more