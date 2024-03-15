Fani Willis hearing live updates: Fulton County DA disqualification decision expected soon

The latest news in the Georgia election interference case:
- Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump's election interference trial, indicated he would issue a decision by today as to whether Fani Willis can remain the prosecutor on the case.
- Willis has charged Trump and 18 co-defendants with racketeering for their alleged actions trying to overturn the 2020 election. Four have taken guilty pleas.
- If Willis is removed, it may jeopardize the case because her entire office would also be prohibited from trying Trump and his co-defendants. The case could be assigned to another prosecutor, but that could prove to be an insurmountable hurdle.
- Defense attorneys have argued Willis should be removed from the case because of her relationship with Nathan Wade, who was hired to serve as a special prosecutor on the case. Willis and Wade have said their romantic relationship didn't begin until after he was hired, while defense lawyers alleged it began before.
A ruling is expected today in Trump’s Georgia election interference case surrounding Willis and her ability to stay on the trial. NBC’s Laura Jarrett joins "TODAY" with analysis.
Here's what you may have missed in Trump's cases in Florida and New York yesterday
Florida
Judge Aileen Cannon heard arguments yesterday in Florida in Trump's classified documents case. Attorneys for Trump argued the charges against the former president should be dropped, filing two motions to dismiss the case. The judge rejected one of those motions, saying Trump’s argument that the main statute prosecutors are using against him is unconstitutionally vague was premature.
Cannon also seemed skeptical about an argument made by Trump's lawyers to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act. Lawyers for special counsel Jack Smith’s office disputed that argument.
New York
The Manhattan DA overseeing Trump's prosecution over alleged hush money paid to a porn actress shortly before the 2016 election said in court documents yesterday that his office doesn’t oppose delaying his hush money trial, which is currently scheduled to begin March 25. Trump had previously requested a 90-day delay.
Bragg's filing, which suggests a 30-day delay, comes after federal prosecutors began turning over tens of thousands of documents this month tied to their 2018 probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who is expected to serve as a key witness in the trial.
McAfee confirms he will rule today on whether or not to disqualify Willis in Trump's Georgia case
McAfee said in an interview with WSB-TV yesterday that he will rule on whether or not to disqualify Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Trump.
“What can you tell us about the timing of your order on the Fulton DA disqualification issue?” WSB-TV's Mark Winne asked McAfee yesterday.
“I made a promise to everybody. These kind of orders take time to write. I need to say exactly what I want to, and I plan to stick to the timeline I gave everyone,” McAfee said.
“So this week?” Winne asked McAfee.
“Should be out tomorrow,” McAfee said.
McAfee first said during a March 1 hearing that he anticipated ruling on the matter "within the next two weeks."