Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen cross-examination resumes in New York hush money trial

What to expect from Trump's trial today
- Donald Trump's onetime fixer Michael Cohen returns to the stand for more cross-examination in the former president's New York criminal trial.
- Cohen is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump. The former president is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty.
- Last week, Trump's lawyers attacked Cohen's credibility and are likely to continue doing so today. By the end of the week, Cohen had testified for over 14 hours.
- Cohen is the prosecution's final witness. It's unclear how many witnesses Trump's lawyers will call, if any. Judge Juan Merchan has said that both sides should be prepared to deliver their closing statements on Tuesday.
Here's what you missed Thursday
The defense drew closer to the end of its cross-examination Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, on Day 18 of the former president’s hush money trial in New York City.
Trump lawyer Todd Blanche repeatedly asked Cohen about a 2016 phone call he had with Trump about the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels that Cohen had set up.
Blanche also sought to discredit Cohen when pressing him about what had happened around the time of his 2018 guilty plea on federal charges in connection to the payment to Daniels.
A group of Trump’s congressional allies also attended the trial expressing their solidarity and loyalty to the former president during the hush money trial, which they slammed as an election interference effort amid Trump’s required court attendance during his presidential campaign.
After seeking clarity from the defense and the prosecution about the timing of witness testimony before proceeding with closing arguments, Merchan told lawyers on both sides to be prepared for closing arguments to begin Tuesday.
Trump’s hush money trial makes big money for professional line-standers
Some moms get flowers for Mother’s Day; Paige Singh got to see Donald Trump on trial.
The Bay Area mom, in town from California to accompany her husband on business, snagged a spot on Tuesday for what has quickly become one of the hottest tickets in New York City, thanks to her husband and the professional line-stander he hired as a Mother’s Day gift to hold a spot for her in the queue outside the courthouse.
“My husband? He thinks it’s crazy,” she said. And her kids “just laugh.”
But for Singh, the hundreds of dollars she sent via Zelle to a stranger holding her place outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse was well worth the chance to see the former president of the United States on trial.
Here's who's joining Trump in court today
Trump just arrived at the courthouse. He will be joined today by a number of allies:
- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson
- Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.
- Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ohio.
- Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.
- Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas.
- John Coale of the America First Policy Institute, senior adviser for Center for Litigation
- Alan Dershowitz
- Will Scharf, Missouri attorney general candidate
- Steve Witkoff, NYC real estate exec; friend of Trump's since 1986; testified in civil fraud trial as an “expert"
- Bernie Kerik, former NYC police commissioner; Trump ally; advised Rudy Giuliani after the 2020 election
- Kash Patel, Trump ally; was elevated to chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller in Nov. 2020 after the election following Trump’s firing of Defense Sec. Mark Esper
- Vernon Jones, former Georgia state legislator; Trump ally; tried to run for governor of GA and then for Congress
- Jerry Kassar, chair of the New York State Conservative Party
- Chuck Zito, actor; former president of the NY chapter of the Hells Angels
Court is beginning earlier than usual
Judge Juan Merchan is ordering everyone to be in their seats by 8:45 A.M.
What to expect today in the Trump trial: Michael Cohen back on the stand
Michael Cohen will take the stand today for his third day of cross examination by Trump's attorneys. It could be the final day of testimony in Trump's first criminal trial.
Just as it did last Thursday, Todd Blanche's cross-examination of Cohen could get tense. At one point, Blanche, Trump's attorney, even barked, "That's a lie!" at Cohen, the prosecution's star witness.
One question still looming over the proceedings is whether Trump will take the stand in his own defense. On Thursday, the most recent trial day, Blanche told the judge that he didn't yet know whether Trump would take the stand.