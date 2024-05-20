Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen cross-examination resumes in New York hush money trial

The defense drew closer to the end of its cross-examination Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, on Day 18 of the former president’s hush money trial in New York City.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche repeatedly asked Cohen about a 2016 phone call he had with Trump about the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels that Cohen had set up.

Blanche also sought to discredit Cohen when pressing him about what had happened around the time of his 2018 guilty plea on federal charges in connection to the payment to Daniels.

A group of Trump’s congressional allies also attended the trial expressing their solidarity and loyalty to the former president during the hush money trial, which they slammed as an election interference effort amid Trump’s required court attendance during his presidential campaign.

After seeking clarity from the defense and the prosecution about the timing of witness testimony before proceeding with closing arguments, Merchan told lawyers on both sides to be prepared for closing arguments to begin Tuesday.