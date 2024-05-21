Trump trial live updates: Defense continues witness testimony in hush money case

In another sign that the trial is nearing the end, the prosecution rested after former Trump lawyer and self-described fixer Michael Cohen took the stand for the last time.

Cohen, in discussing the transactions surrounding the hush money payment, described a discrepancy in funds that prompted Trump's attorney to ask Cohen if he “stole from the Trump Organization.”

His response: “Yes, sir.”

The defense then called two witnesses — only to have the judge threaten to strike the remarks of Robert Costello, whose testimony aims to undermine Cohen's credibility. Costello was reprimanded by Judge Juan Merchan after the jury left the room, and after the judge took the highly unusual step of clearing the press from the courtroom. A court transcript later showed that the judge called Costello's actions "contemptuous."

Merchan also laid out what's likely to be the schedule for the remainder of the trial. Court is out of session on Wednesday, as usual, but there also won't be any trial proceedings on Friday or Monday. That means lawyers on both sides are likely to meet on Thursday to discuss jury instructions, with closing arguments on tap for as early as next Tuesday.