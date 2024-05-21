Trump trial live updates: Defense continues witness testimony in hush money case

Here's what's happening at Trump's trial
- Defense witness Robert Costello, who was called "contemptuous" by Judge Juan Merchan yesterday, is back on the stand today after being reprimanded for his behavior while testifying. The judge also threatened to strike all of Costello's testimony from the record if he continues to act out in court.
- Today could be the last day of witness testimony. The prosecution rested yesterday, and Donald Trump's attorneys have not said that the former president will testify in his own defense.
- But that doesn't mean closing arguments are set for this week. The judge has told both sides that they should expect to deliver their summations next Tuesday, after Memorial Day weekend.
- Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Here's what you missed in court yesterday
In another sign that the trial is nearing the end, the prosecution rested after former Trump lawyer and self-described fixer Michael Cohen took the stand for the last time.
Cohen, in discussing the transactions surrounding the hush money payment, described a discrepancy in funds that prompted Trump's attorney to ask Cohen if he “stole from the Trump Organization.”
His response: “Yes, sir.”
The defense then called two witnesses — only to have the judge threaten to strike the remarks of Robert Costello, whose testimony aims to undermine Cohen's credibility. Costello was reprimanded by Judge Juan Merchan after the jury left the room, and after the judge took the highly unusual step of clearing the press from the courtroom. A court transcript later showed that the judge called Costello's actions "contemptuous."
Merchan also laid out what's likely to be the schedule for the remainder of the trial. Court is out of session on Wednesday, as usual, but there also won't be any trial proceedings on Friday or Monday. That means lawyers on both sides are likely to meet on Thursday to discuss jury instructions, with closing arguments on tap for as early as next Tuesday.