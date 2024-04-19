IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Apr. 19, 2024, 6:07 PM UTC
Donald Trump

Man sets himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump trial is being held

It appeared to happen in the designated protest area around the time that the jury of 12 jurors and six alternates was fully empaneled.
By Rebecca Shabad and Susan Kroll

A man set himself on fire Friday outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump's hush money trial is taking place.

The man was in the designated protest area outside as flames suddenly erupted all around him. Police officers and officials ran toward him and someone used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

It appeared to happen around the time that the jury was fully empaneled — with 12 jurors and six alternates selected to sit for a trial that's expected to last about six weeks. It occurred around 1:50 p.m. ET just before the court took a lunch break.

According to the New York Police Department, an injured person was placed in an ambulance to be taken to a hospital. The NYPD said the fire is out.

It's not clear who the man was, what his condition is, or what his motivations were that prompted him to light himself on fire.

Adam Reiss contributed.