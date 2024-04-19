Man sets himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump trial is being held

A man set himself on fire Friday outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump's hush money trial is taking place.

The man was in the designated protest area outside as flames suddenly erupted all around him. Police officers and officials ran toward him and someone used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

It appeared to happen around the time that the jury was fully empaneled — with 12 jurors and six alternates selected to sit for a trial that's expected to last about six weeks. It occurred around 1:50 p.m. ET just before the court took a lunch break.

According to the New York Police Department, an injured person was placed in an ambulance to be taken to a hospital. The NYPD said the fire is out.

It's not clear who the man was, what his condition is, or what his motivations were that prompted him to light himself on fire.