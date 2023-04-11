Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jim Jordan to block GOP inquiry into Trump case

WASHINGTON — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Republican House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, asking a court to block elements of the congressional inquiry into his case.

Calling it an “unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack” of an ongoing investigation, Bragg in the suit filed Tuesday said allowing Jordan's demands, including subpoenaing former assistant DA employee Mark Pomerantz, would cause “imminent irreparable harm if the secret and privileged material is compelled to be disclosed.”

Bragg's suit asks the court to block a subpoena issued by Jordan to Pomerantz. Jordan, R-Ohio, wants Pomerantz to sit for a deposition as part of the Judiciary panel's investigation into the indictment of Trump. The former president pleaded not guilty last week to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in hush money payments toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

"Chairman Jordan’s subpoena is an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation," Bragg said in a statement Tuesday. "As our complaint details, this is an unprecedented, illegitimate interference by Congress that lacks any legal merit and defies basic principles of federalism."