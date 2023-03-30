A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Trump

A grand jury in New York voted to indict former President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, marking the first time a former president has faced criminal charges.

The case centers on a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claimed she slept with the married Trump in 2006, a claim the former president has denied. Trump classified his reimbursement of the payout as legal expenses.

The exact charge or charges is unknown because the indictment was filed in court under seal after the grand jury’s vote, as is standard practice in New York.

The Manhattan district attorney was known to be focusing on a felony charge of falsifying business records. That charge carries a maximum prison sentence of four years.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.