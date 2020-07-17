Mary Trump on if she ever heard the president use racial slur: 'Of course I did'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump's niece said that she's heard her uncle use racial and anti-Semitic slurs.

"Oh, yeah, of course I did," Mary Trump said in an interview airing Thursday night on "The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. "And I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today," Trump said.

Asked specifically if she'd ever heard the president use the N-word, Trump said, "Yeah."

"And anti-Semitic slurs, specifically?" Maddow asked. "Yes," Trump answered.

Trump, who's promoting her best-selling book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man," had said in an earlier interview with the Washington Post that racism was rampant in the family when she was a child.

“Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the N-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” she said.

A White House spokesperson told MSNBC that Trump's book is "a book of falsehoods, plain and simple. The president doesn't use those words."

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters he's known the president for three and a half years and "not once have I heard anything like that."

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who's Black, has said she'd heard a tape of the president using the racial slur filming for NBC's "The Apprentice," a revelation she says "confirmed that he is truly a racist."

The White House said at the time that Newman's account was made up in order to promote her tell-all book "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House."

"Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations," then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.