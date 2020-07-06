Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — A forthcoming book written by Mary Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece, will be released two weeks early, publisher Simon & Schuster announced Monday.

The company said that “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," which paints a harsh portrait of Trump and his family's history, will now be published Tuesday, July 14.

The original publication date was July 28.

The decision to move up the book’s release comes amid a court fight initiated by Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, who sued to block its publication. Robert Trump has argued that Mary Trump is not allowed to publish anything about her family as part of a settlement agreement in the estate of the president's father, Fred Trump Sr.

A New York state appeals judge ruled last Wednesday that the book can hit store shelves, reversing a lower court's decision this week that issued a temporary restraining order.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for Mary Trump bashed the president for trying to silence his niece.

“The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic," Chris Bastardi said. "If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?”

Her publisher said last week that at least 75,000 copies of the book have already shipped ahead of its official publication date. According to Simon & Schuster, the book “shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

Mary Trump said in a statement last week that she never thought signing the settlement agreement would bar her from telling her life story or discussing anything about her uncle or other family members.

“I decided that my family story had deep national relevance when Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States, and so I decided to write a book," she said.