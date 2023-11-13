Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's sister, dies at 86

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Maryanne Trump Barry, former President Donald Trump's older sister and retired federal judge, has died at age 86, two sources familiar said.

Barry had served as a federal appellate judge in Philadelphia and retired in 2019, ending a civil misconduct inquiry that was launched after reporting by the New York Times alleged the then-president and his siblings evaded inheritance taxes.

After her brother won the 2016 presidential election, Barry gave up her court staff and took inactive status in early 2017, the Associated Press reported.

Donald Trump and Maryanne Trump at the opening of his Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 5, 1990. Ron Galella / Getty Images file

Barry, a Republican, was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1983. In 1999, she was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia by then-President Bill Clinton.

The Daily Voice first reported Barry's death.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.