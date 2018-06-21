Melania Trump makes unannounced visit to Texas border amid crisis over separated families

Breaking News Emails
First lady Melania Trump arrived in McAllen, Texas on Thursday in an unannounced trip to the border area amid the administration's crisis over the separation of families, first visiting a facility currently housing about 60 children, most of them teenagers.
Before embarking on a tour of Upbring New Hope Children's Shelter, a part of Lutheran Social Services that receives Department of Health and Human Services grants, Mrs. Trump participated in a question and answer session with shelter workers while sitting in front of walls papered with colorful children's art.
"I'm here to learn about facility to which I know you housed children on a long term basis. And I also like to ask you how I can help to these children reunite with their families as quickly as possible," she told the group.
A senior administration official told reporters that the majority of children at this shelter from Honduras and El Salvador were not separated from their families by U.S. officials, but had in fact crossed the border alone.
The first lady will also visit a customs and border patrol processing center, according to a statement from her office, adding the first lady wanted to "hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families."
A spokesperson for the first lady told reporters the trip was "100 percent her idea. She absolutely wanted to come."
Her visit comes as the Trump administration tries to spin the family separation crisis in their favor. Trump has insisted his administration did not start the practice, and claimed that only Congress could resolve it. However, after the separation of children from parents and legal guardians who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally earned widespread and bipartisan condemnation, Trump issued an executive order halting his administration's practice.
The president cited his wife and daughter in his decision to end the practice he'd begun months prior.
"Ivanka feels very strongly. My wife feels very strongly about it. I feel very strongly about it. I think anybody with a heart would feel very strongly about it. We don't like to see families separated. At the same time, we don't want people coming into our country illegally. This takes care of the problem," he said. He did not mention that an executive order wasn't needed to end the practice, as the Department of Justice had begun such a policy in April without one.
The first lady first waded into the controversy on Sunday, releasing a rare statement hours before former first lady Laura Bush weighed in on the issue too.
"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," according to a statement from her spokeswoman. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."
While Trump told a Wednesday campaign crowd that he’d fixed the family separation issue, his administration has not revealed a plan to reunite at least 1995 children U.S. officials separated from their families. An executive order yesterday suggested they intend to detain whole families together, however.